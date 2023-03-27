This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Oppo and OnePlus have been in a bit of a strange place for the last few months, particularly because of an ongoing dispute with Nokia. The company has had to pull both Oppo and OnePlus phones out of Germany already, and it seems that things are getting significantly worse. According to renowned leaker Max Jambor, both brands are set to exit the European market. The first markets they will exit are Germany, the U.K., France, and the Netherlands.

Jambor did not elaborate on the cause of the sudden exit, but the writing has been on the wall for a little while now. We knew that the companies had struggled following the patent lawsuit with Nokia forcing them to pull out of the German market already, and the Find X6 series launch only taking place in China rang some alarm bells. It's not clear if this will have an impact on Vivo or Realme either, which are sister companies of Oppo and OnePlus.

What this means for the future, in general, is unclear, as with both brands pulling out of Europe, there are several questions consumers obviously have. Will there still be aftersales support? Will software updates still roll out? Will they ever return? It's hard to say, and without any kind of official statement, it's all speculation. This is a developing situation, so we'll be sure to update this article if we hear anything more.

In an update, Jambor has posted another tweet saying that the only regions affected are Germany, the U.K., France, and the Netherlands. The status of other European regions is currently unknown.