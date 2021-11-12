OnePlus launches Android 12 beta program for the OnePlus 8 series… with a catch

Android 12 has recently been released for Google Pixel smartphones, and other vendors are well on their way to releasing the update to their flagship smartphones too. OnePlus has been quick on the mark to get a beta version out for the OnePlus 9 series, though there wasn’t any word on how soon older phones from the company would get an update. Now OnePlus has launched its Android 12 beta program for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T but with a catch — it’s a closed beta that will only take in 400 people in total.

OnePlus announced the closed beta program for all three devices on its forums, and explained how it will work. It’s a short-term closed beta test (CBT), where participants will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement. 200 people with an 8T will be invited, and 200 people with the 8 or 8 Pro will also be invited. Gifts will also be provided to users to participate and help out the most, likely by way of finding and reporting bugs. You’ll need to meet the following requirements of eligibility to apply.

You are using a OnePlus 8 series or OnePlus 8T device You are an active OnePlus Community member You are willing to regularly communicate and provide feedback to the OnePlus team on Telegram The CBT version is not the official version, which is still in developing and testing. After updating to CBT version, please be patient and tolerate its instability and accept all risks which might be caused by it

As noted in the announcement, users will also be expected to clean flash updates from time to time, meaning that data will be lost. It’s also likely going to be incredibly unstable at times and may result in data loss that way, too. As a result, it’s probably not worth applying on your daily driver. Given that the company is starting its closed beta test (and that it refers to it as “short-term”) we’ll probably see an open beta program started for all three devices in the coming months.

If you’re interested in taking part in this closed beta test, you can fill out the survey to apply for access to the OnePlus closed beta program.