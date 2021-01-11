OnePlus launches an affordable fitness tracker to compete with Xiaomi
OnePlus today made its first foray into the wearable space with the launch of a new fitness tracker in India. Dubbed the OnePlus Band, this new fitness tracker takes on the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 with an attractive set of features, including a bright color display, up to two weeks of battery life, a SpO2 sensor, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, and more.

OnePlus Band: Specifications

SpecsOnePlus Band
Dimensions & weight
  • 40.4mm x 17.6mm x 11.45mm (Main Tracker)
  • 257mm x 21.0mm x 0.7mm (Band Strap only)
  • Net Weight 22.6g (Main Tracker with Band Strap)
Display
  • 1.1-inch AMOLED
  • 126 x 294 resolution
  • P3 wide color gamut
  • Scratch resistance coating
Sensors
  • Heart rate sensor (optical)
  • Spo2 sensor (optical)
  • 3-Axis Accelerometer
  • Gyroscope
Connectivity
  • Bluetooth 5.0 BLE
Protection
  • IP68 dust and water resistance
Battery & Charging
  • 100 mAh
  • Up to 14 days of battery life
  • Wired charging dongle, USB Type-A
Compatibility
  • Android 6.0 and above
  • iOS
Other features
  • Notifications
  • Music playback controls
  • Stopwatch
  • Alarm
  • Camera shutter
  • Find My Phone
  • Zen Mode synchronization (OnePlus phones only)
  • Weather forecast
  • OTA updates

Much like Xiaomi’s offering, the OnePlus Band features a 1.1-inch color AMOLED display with silicone straps. The screen has a resolution of 126 x 294 pixels and offers 100% coverage of the P3 wide color gamut. In terms of sensors, the OnePlus Band is equipped with an optical heart-rate sensor, 3-Axis Accelerometer, Gyroscope, and a Spo2 sensor. With these sensors at its disposal, the Band can count your steps and calories burned, monitor your heart rate, track sleep, and measure blood oxygen levels. 13 exercise modes are supported, including outdoor run, indoor run, Fat Burn Run, outdoor walk, cycling, rowing, swimming, Yoga and Cricket.

Other notable features of the OnePlus Band include notifications support, music playback controls, Zen Mode synchronization with select OnePlus phones, Find My Phone, and the ability to mute or reject incoming calls. The tracker is IP68 certified for dust and water-resistance, so it can be used during intensive training and swimming sessions as well.

The OnePlus Band operates on Bluetooth 5.0 (Low Energy) and packs a 100 mAh battery that’s claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge. The charging is done through a USB-A-powered dongle, and the good part is that you don’t have to dislodge the capsule from the straps.

The band needs to be paired with the companion OnePlus Health app, which you can download on any smartphone running Android 6.0 and above. Besides offering a detailed breakdown of various data collected from the tracker, the app also lets you customize watchfaces and control other features.

Pricing & Availability

The Band comes in three colors: Black, Navy, and Tangerine Gray. It’s priced at ₹2,499 (~$34) and will go on sale starting January 13, 2021, from Amazon India, Flipkart, and OnePlus India’s website, and offline locations. The Tangerine Gray and Navy dual-colored straps will be sold separately for ₹399 each. Early access sale for Red Cable Club members begins January 12, 2021, at 9 am IST.

Stay tuned for our full review of the OnePlus Band coming later this week!

