OnePlus launches an affordable fitness tracker to compete with Xiaomi

OnePlus today made its first foray into the wearable space with the launch of a new fitness tracker in India. Dubbed the OnePlus Band, this new fitness tracker takes on the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 with an attractive set of features, including a bright color display, up to two weeks of battery life, a SpO2 sensor, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, and more.

OnePlus Band: Specifications

Specs OnePlus Band Dimensions & weight 40.4mm x 17.6mm x 11.45mm (Main Tracker)

257mm x 21.0mm x 0.7mm (Band Strap only)

Net Weight 22.6g (Main Tracker with Band Strap) Display 1.1-inch AMOLED

126 x 294 resolution

P3 wide color gamut

Scratch resistance coating Sensors Heart rate sensor (optical)

Spo2 sensor (optical)

3-Axis Accelerometer

Gyroscope Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 BLE Protection IP68 dust and water resistance Battery & Charging 100 mAh

Up to 14 days of battery life

Wired charging dongle, USB Type-A Compatibility Android 6.0 and above

iOS Other features Notifications

Music playback controls

Stopwatch

Alarm

Camera shutter

Find My Phone

Zen Mode synchronization (OnePlus phones only)

Weather forecast

OTA updates

Much like Xiaomi’s offering, the OnePlus Band features a 1.1-inch color AMOLED display with silicone straps. The screen has a resolution of 126 x 294 pixels and offers 100% coverage of the P3 wide color gamut. In terms of sensors, the OnePlus Band is equipped with an optical heart-rate sensor, 3-Axis Accelerometer, Gyroscope, and a Spo2 sensor. With these sensors at its disposal, the Band can count your steps and calories burned, monitor your heart rate, track sleep, and measure blood oxygen levels. 13 exercise modes are supported, including outdoor run, indoor run, Fat Burn Run, outdoor walk, cycling, rowing, swimming, Yoga and Cricket.

Other notable features of the OnePlus Band include notifications support, music playback controls, Zen Mode synchronization with select OnePlus phones, Find My Phone, and the ability to mute or reject incoming calls. The tracker is IP68 certified for dust and water-resistance, so it can be used during intensive training and swimming sessions as well.

The OnePlus Band operates on Bluetooth 5.0 (Low Energy) and packs a 100 mAh battery that’s claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge. The charging is done through a USB-A-powered dongle, and the good part is that you don’t have to dislodge the capsule from the straps.

The band needs to be paired with the companion OnePlus Health app, which you can download on any smartphone running Android 6.0 and above. Besides offering a detailed breakdown of various data collected from the tracker, the app also lets you customize watchfaces and control other features.

Pricing & Availability

The Band comes in three colors: Black, Navy, and Tangerine Gray. It’s priced at ₹2,499 (~$34) and will go on sale starting January 13, 2021, from Amazon India, Flipkart, and OnePlus India’s website, and offline locations. The Tangerine Gray and Navy dual-colored straps will be sold separately for ₹399 each. Early access sale for Red Cable Club members begins January 12, 2021, at 9 am IST.

Stay tuned for our full review of the OnePlus Band coming later this week!