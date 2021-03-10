You can now sync your OnePlus Band to Google Fit

OnePlus’s first foray into the wearable segment came in a fitness tracker that was launched at the start of this year. In our review of the OnePlus Band, we lauded the fitness band for getting the fundamentals right and called it a solid first attempt. However, at the same time, we also felt that its companion app was rather barebones and that the option to sync data with other third-party health apps would have been nice. And it looks like the company has finally listened to the feedback.

As spotted by Android Police, the latest update to the OnePlus Health app has added the option to sync your health data with the Google Fit app. The new feature is coming as part of the app version 1.3.2 that was recently rolled out on the Google Play Store. After updating the app, you should see a card asking you to “Share data with Google Fit” right at the top. Clicking on the Settings will initiate the linking process. If you have multiple accounts, you’ll have the option to choose which Google account you want to share your data with. Allow the permission on the next screens, and you should be good to go.

After successfully linking the Google Account, all the measurements collected from your OnePlus Band, including step counts, heart rate, and sleep data will be synced with the Google Fit app. In my testing, the Google Fit app didn’t sync my data collected over the last weeks and only displayed the most recent measurements. Moreover, Google Fit lacks support for displaying SpO2 data, so you’ll still have to go back to the OnePlus Health app to check the readings. I also noticed the Google Fit didn’t always display the most up-to-date data, and there was a delay of up to 2 to 3 minutes before it synced the latest measurements.

The Google Fit integration is in no way a complete replacement for the OnePlus Health app but something that you can use in conjunction if you don’t like the user interface of the official app.