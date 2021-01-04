OnePlus teases a fitness tracker with sleep monitoring support

Over the last year, OnePlus added several new devices to its portfolio. After sticking to budget-friendly flagships for the last 5 years, the company launched its first true flagship smartphone in 2020, its first mid-ranger in five years, and a couple of affordable smartphones. The company also launched its first pair of TWS earbuds last year, and it plans to expand its wearables portfolio further this year.

Last month, OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the company was working on a smartwatch. Furthermore, a leak revealed that an affordable fitness band was also in the works. While OnePlus is yet to announce a launch date for either of these devices, the company has now started sharing teasers for the upcoming fitness band, which leads us to believe that it may be launched soon.

Every morning, when we wake up we overlook almost a third of our day we spent sleeping. But it is sleep that armors us to take on new challenges everyday, to #NeverSettle Tracking your sleep quality is important.

As you can see in the attached tweets, the upcoming OnePlus Band looks like the Mi Band 5. This was to be expected, as the previous leak suggested that the band was modeled after Xiaomi’s popular offering. Although the official tweet doesn’t reveal much about the band’s specifications, it confirms that the band will come with sleep monitoring support.

This year, we are here to help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier.

While OnePlus hasn’t shared any further details about the OnePlus Band, leaker Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) has managed to procure specification and pricing details ahead of the launch. According to a recent tweet, the OnePlus band will be unveiled in Inda on January 11th, and it will feature 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking support, and 13 exercise modes.

Exclusive: OnePlus Band Launching on January 11 in India -24/7 Heart Rate + SpO2 Blood Saturation Monitoring -Sleep Tracking -1.1″ Touch AMOLED Display -14 Days Battery -IP68 -13 Exercise Modes -Around INR ₹2,499 What do you think?

The leaker further reveals that the OnePlus Band will feature a 1.1-inch AMOLED touch display and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It will offer up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge, and it will retail for around ₹2,499 (~$34). This falls in line with previous leaks, which suggested that the OnePlus Band would be priced around $40.

Additionally, leaker Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has shared an image of the OnePlus Band in three colorways, which gives us an even better look at its design. As you can see in the attached tweet, the OnePlus Band features a rectangular dial with rounded edges and OnePlus branding at the bottom. The fitness band comes with a silicone strap, which may be available in 3 (or more) colorways — dark gray, blue, light gray/orange.