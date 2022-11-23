OnePlus smartphones are now hundreds off in these Black Friday deals that won't last long.

With Black Friday just a couple of days away, the deals have been getting better and better. A handful of OnePlus phones are now getting amazing discounts at Best Buy, with some deals knocking hundreds off of their retail price. If you've been waiting to get a new phone, right now is your chance, as this sale won't last long.

OnePlus 9 - White Mist - $299.99

OnePlus 9 5G OnePlus 9 5G The OnePlus 9 continues to remain one of the best value flagships on the market right now. See at Best Buy

The OnePlus 9 5G packs quite a bit of power with its Snapdragon 888 processor, Hasselblad camera, and large battery. It also offers superfast charging speeds and comes in priced at just $299.99 for a limited time.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G - Pine Green - $449.99

OnePlus 9 Pro OnePlus 9 Pro 5G See at Best Buy

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is another powerful smartphone that comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor, a camera co-developed by Hasselblad, and a large battery that can provide all-day battery life. The handset also has a 6.7-inch QHD display and supports charging speeds so fast it'll give you a full day's use with just 15 minutes of charging.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G - Emerald Green - $549.99

OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro The OnePlus Store is offering loyalty discounts and accepting RedCoins. If you buy the higher storage variant, you can also get a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro and an official case with every purchase See at Best Buy

The OnePlus 10 Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, plenty of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. It has a large 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO display that can dynamically refresh from 1Hz up to 120Hz. It has a triple camera setup, co-developed with Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and features 65W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G - Blue Quantum - $169.99

OnePlus Nord N200 5G OnePlus Nord N200 5G The OnePlus Nord N200 5G is one of the best budget phones you can buy from the brand in the US. It offers a good set of internals at a bargain. See at Best Buy

If you're looking for a great budget handset, the OnePlus Nord N200 can't be beaten. It offers a 6.49-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a large 5,000mAh battery that can last all day, and 18W fast charging. In addition, there is 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded to 256GB.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G - Blue Smoke - $229.99

OnePlus Nord N20 OnePlus Nord N20 5G The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is a good successor to the Nord N10 that looks great both on paper as well as in real life. See at Best Buy

The OnePlus Nord N20 offers incredible power at an even better price. The handset has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, a 4,500mAh battery, and 33W fast charging. In addition, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

These OnePlus deals won't be around forever, so if you see anything you like, you'd probably want to hop on these deals as soon as possible. If these aren't to your liking, check out some alternatives with some of the best smartphones that have come out this year.