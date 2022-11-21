OnePlus has kicked off its Black Friday deals early, knocking hundreds off of its most popular smartphones.

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, retailers tend to offer some of the best deals of the year. We previously saw some amazing deals from OnePlus on Amazon, but now it's offering its own set of discounts through its website, taking hundreds off of its most popular smartphones and even discounting some of its accessories.

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 OnePlus 9 The OnePlus 9 might have been released in 2021, but it's still a very capable phone in 2022. See at Store

For a limited time, the OnePlus 9 is on sale, dropping to just $299. The device is powered by Qualcomm's 888 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Furthermore, it has a 6.55-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display that offers 1,100 nits of peak brightness and support for HDR10+. The OnePlus 9 has a triple camera setup, making use of a 50MP main camera sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide, and 2MP monochrome.

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro A stunning phone at an even better price for a limited time during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event. See at OnePlus

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a large 6.7-inch 1440p 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display and a 5,000mAh battery. The handset packs an impressive camera array, making use of a 48MP main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide, and 8MP telephoto lens. The phone starts at $549 and also has a promotion where you can get a nice discount on the Buds Pro or Buds Z2 when both are purchased together.

OnePlus 10T

Official bumper case OnePlus 10T The OnePlus 10T is an excellent smartphone with a sleek design, flagship chipset, and super fast charging speeds. See at OnePlus

The OnePlus 10T is the latest from the company, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor with 8GB or 16GB RAM. The handset makes use of a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. For $599, it's a pretty good smartphone, but again, the deal gets even sweeter if you add a set of wireless earbuds with your purchase.

OnePlus Nord N20

OnePlus Nord N20 OnePlus Nord N20 5G The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is a good successor to the Nord N10 that looks great both on paper as well as in real life. See at OnePlus

The Nord N20 is perhaps one of the best budget handsets that you can buy, especially now that it is being offered for just $229. This is an amazing phone with the perfect blend of excellent software and good hardware.

OnePlus Accessories

As of now, it looks like the discounted accessory pricing is being advertised, but it isn't active on the website, meaning it shows discounted pricing, but when you go to check out, it doesn't reflect the price in the cart. So, if you're trying to get discounts on accessories, it might be better to check back later. Remember that these sales will run from November 21 through November 30.