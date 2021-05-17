OnePlus is reportedly bringing its televisions to Europe

OnePlus has released a few different TV models over the past few years, but so far they’re only available in India and China. That very limited availability could change, however, with a new report claiming its televisions are coming to Europe.

According to WinFuture, OnePlus founder Pete Lau recently told select media that the company is “planning or preparing” to enter the TV business in Europe.

“According to Lau, this is a logical step, but there has not yet been a specific schedule or other details,” WinFuture said (translated from German to English). “With an expansion toward Europe, OnePlus would follow the example of Xiaomi, the manufacturer, also from China, has recently carried out a similar expansion of its market.”

OnePlus has released a few different TV models since entering the segment, including the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro, which landed in India back in 2019. The models offered a 55-inch QLED-backlit Vertical Alignment (VA) panel, while the Pro model included a movable soundbar with eight speakers, including full-range speakers, two subwoofers, and two tweeters.

OnePlus is typically known for its smartphones, but it has built its brand out and expanded to other categories, including audio and mobile accessories. While Lau calls expanding its TV business to Europe a “logical step,” it’s unclear why the company has decided now is the right time. With lockdown restrictions easing in many countries, there may be less interest in devices that are designed to keep people at home.

Of course, WinFuture does mention that Xiaomi recently entered the European TV market, so it could be that OnePlus doesn’t want one of its rivals to gain too much ground without putting up a fight.

Lau apparently didn’t reveal the price or exact availability for the OnePlus TV line to arrive in Europe. When the devices do launch, we can likely expect the company’s usual blend of affordability and quality.