This Black Friday will bring no shortage of deals on wireless earbuds, but it's going to be pretty hard to top this one. OnePlus' excellent Buds 2 Pro are on sale for $100, which is a 44% discount over the full retail price. The OnePlus Buds 2 Pro sit near the top of any best earbuds lists regularly because they're sleek, stylish, sound great, and are priced reasonably — even before the Black Friday discount. Now? They're the earbuds you should buy if you are on the market for a new pair and don't want to splurge.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 $100 $180 Save $80 The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 bring impressive sound quality thanks to dual drivers, spatial audio that actually works, solid ANC, and a very good $100 Black Friday price. $100 at Amazon $100 at OnePlus

I test all the best wireless headphones, and I love the OnePlus Buds Pro 2

They're a great mix of value and quality

I've had the fortune of testing all the latest wireless headphones, whether it's major players like Apple's AirPods Pro 2, Bose's QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, Sony's WF-1000XM5, or smaller upstarts like the Nothing Ear 2. Despite their midrange price, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 manage to keep up with all the aforementioned earbuds in terms of design, craftsmanship, and even audio quality.

The dual-driver buds consist of an 11mm driver and 6mm tweeter in each bud, and they pump out satisfying audio that's balanced and full at both ends of the spectrum. The earbuds also support SBC, AAC, and the LHDC 4.0 Lossless codecs. Along with three microphones, IP55 water and dust resistance, and a case that supports wireless charging, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 checks almost all the boxes.

In my review, I nitpicked that the active noise cancelation (ANC) wasn't quite on par with Apple or Bose's offerings, and while that's still true today, those earbuds are more than double the price. At $100, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 hit that sweet spot of being inexpensive but not low on features. I'll put it this way: Overall, there are better earbuds than the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, but they cost a lot more. And anything you find in the sub-$70 range won't have all the features that the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 bring.

Another bonus is the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will play nice with either Android or iOS, which is something you can't say about other earbuds out there. With either platform, you can access the digital assistant of choice, though spatial audio is limited to Android devices. I also think the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are very good-looking. I adore the green color I have, and the case is sleeker than the vertical AirPods-style case. I like the engagement ring box style design for the case because the earbuds are easier to take out.

If you are looking for wireless earbuds this Black Friday, these should be it.