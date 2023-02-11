Although the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 only offer seamless integration with OnePlus phones, you can use the earbuds with other smartphones.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 should be the wireless earbuds of choice for anybody who owns a OnePlus smartphone, like the new OnePlus 11. The earbuds offer seamless integration with OxygenOS, giving you access to all settings and customization options right in the Bluetooth menu. While the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 do not offer similar integration with phones from other OEMs, you can still use the earbuds with a non-OnePlus device. All you need is the official HeyMelody companion app, and you're good to go.

Unlike Samsung, which limits some functionality when you use its wearables with a non-Samsung phone, OnePlus does not deprive you of any features when you pair the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with other smartphones. While you won't get easy access to the settings in the Bluetooth menu, you can access all the customization options by downloading the HeyMelody app from the Play Store.

Set up the HeyMelody app on a non-OnePlus phone

While you can use OnePlus earbuds with a non-OnePlus phone, you miss out on a couple of features, one being that you have open the Bluetooth settings to access the Spatial Audio toggle, which is typically available alongside the other earbuds settings on a OnePlus device. That's where HeyMelody, the companion app for OnePlus earbuds, comes into play, giving you access to all the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 features and settings on non-OnePlus phones. But you'll first have to add your earbuds to the app to make changes.

After downloading the app, select the Add button on the homescreen to start the pairing process. Enable pairing mode on your OnePlus Buds Pro 2 by opening the charging case and holding the button unti.l the indicator LED flashes white. Make sure your earbuds are properly placed in the case to enter pairing mode. As soon as the earbuds are in pairing mode, you'll see them in the HeyMelody app. Tap the Connect button next to the earbuds to complete the process.

You now have access to all OnePlus Buds Pro 2 features and settings on your non-OnePlus device.

2 Images

Close

Note that you can pair the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with a non-OnePlus phone without the HeyMelody app, but you won't get access to the customization options and additional features.

HeyMelody app interface, features, and earbud controls

The HeyMelody app shows the remaining battery life of your earbuds and charging case at the top, followed by a Noise control section to enable/disable ANC, Transparency mode, and Personalized noise cancelation.

You also get access to the Sound Master EQ, Golden Sound and Zen Mode Air features, a Game mode toggle, Dual connection settings, and an earbud fit test on the homescreen. It also gives you the option to check for firmware updates.

2 Images

Close

To customize gesture controls, tap on the Earbud controls tab in the bottom bar. The section lets you personalize each earbud's quick-squeeze, double-squeeze, and triple-squeeze gestures. It also includes an option to change the squeeze-and-hold behavior for ANC controls.

2 Images

Close

Although you have to download a third-party app to access the settings and customization options for the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, you shouldn't face any issues using the earbuds with other smartphones. I've been using the earbuds with my Pixel 7 Pro for a few days now, and the experience is nearly identical to using it with a OnePlus 11. If you don't want to deal with the minor hassle of downloading a third-party app to control your earbuds, you could consider purchasing a OnePlus phone. We've rounded up some of the best deals on the OnePlus 11 to help you save some cash on your purchase.