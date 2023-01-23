Google introduced Spatial Audio with head tracking support in Android 13, and the company's latest flagship smartphones recently picked up support for the feature. Although Google has confirmed that its premium TWS earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro, will also support Spatial Audio with head tracking, the company is yet to release a firmware update to enable the feature on the earbuds. While we wait for Google to release the update, OnePlus has confirmed that its upcoming Buds Pro 2 will be among the first TWS earbuds to support Android 13's spatial audio feature, and it might beat the Pixel Buds Pro to the punch.

OnePlus is set to unveil the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 alongside the OnePlus 11 on February 7. Ahead of its Cloud 11 launch event, the company has released some information about its upcoming flagship TWS earbuds. In a press release, the company says that the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be among the first TWS earbuds to "adopt Google's signature spatial audio feature developed for Android 13." To bring the feature to users, OnePlus reportedly worked with Google to optimize the "spatial audio of the Buds Pro 2 to simulate the immersive multi-dimensional experience found in theaters."

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will reportedly feature IMU sensors and a spatial rendering algorithm to enable the feature. Based on the details shared during the China launch, we can confirm that the earbuds will feature six-axis motion sensors to enable head-tracking support.

In addition to Spatial Audio, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will offer Fast Pair pair support, allowing users to seamlessly pair the earbuds with compatible devices with just a tap. The earbuds will also support Android's audio-switching feature, allowing users to connect the earbuds to two devices simultaneously and switch between connected devices based on their actions.

Since OnePlus has already launched the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in China, we know that the earbuds bring significant improvements over the previous generation. The earbuds feature an updated dual-driver design featuring 11mm drivers for bass and 6mm drivers for trebles and mids, smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) to eliminate ambient noise up to 48db, and up to 39 hours of music playback on a single charge.