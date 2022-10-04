These are reportedly the specifications for the next-generation OnePlus Buds Pro

Last year’s OnePlus Buds Pro struck a good balance between features and price. While it’s hard to tell just how popular the earbuds were, it looks like a successor could be on the horizon. Although the external design will apparently look near identical to the older model, there will be some internal changes and improvements.

According to Pricebaba, the successor to the OnePlus Buds Pro will have the same 11mm drivers as the original, but it will also pack a second 6mm driver to bolster its sound. In addition to physical drivers, the new earbuds will make use of LDHC 4.0, which is a Bluetooth codec that should provide improved sound quality. Furthermore, the earbuds will also feature spatial audio and active noise canceling that will be comparable to the first generation OnePlus Buds Pro. When it comes to battery life, the new buds will offer up to six hours of battery life on a single charge, with an additional 16 hours of charge in the case. The case will support wired and wireless charging, with the source stating it offers 1:1 charging, where the earbuds will be capable of delivering around 10 hours of playback for every 10 minutes of charge.

The upcoming earbuds will also offer some quality-of-life improvements, like being able to pair to multiple devices using Google Fast Pair Service (GFPS). As for colors, the unit will arrive in white and black, and there will also be a green variant this time around. It is unclear whether the firm will offer a Radiant Silver edition. Unfortunately, the source doesn’t have a price, but it is speculating that the price will remain close to the original, which means it should come in at $149. If you’re looking for a set of earbuds to purchase now and you can’t wait for the successor to the OnePlus Buds Pro, it’s probably a good idea to check out our guide featuring the best wireless earbuds from every category.

Source: Pricebaba

Via: 9to5Google