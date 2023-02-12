The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and Apple AirPods Pro 2 have various similarities and differences. Let's break them down and find out which better suits you.

With pretty much all flagship phones dropping the headphone jack, wireless earbuds have become essential nowadays. Though, picking the right brand and model can be a tricky matter for many customers. After all, the options and price ranges are endless, and finding a suitable device can be a pain. In this comparison, we will break down the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and Apple AirPods Pro 2: two of the best wireless earbuds currently available on the market.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 vs Apple AirPods Pro 2: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are available in Arbor Green and Obsidian Black for $179 in the U.S. You can buy them through the OnePlus online store and most major U.S. retailers, such as Amazon. Similarly, The AirPods Pro 2 are available through Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, etc. Though, they start at $249 and are available in White only.

Specifications

Specifications OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Apple AirPods Pro 2 Weight Charging case: 47.3 grams

Earbuds: 4.9 grams Charging case: 50.8 grams

Earbuds: 5.3 grams Battery With charging case: 25 hours

Earbuds: 6 hours

Wired (USB-C) and Qi wireless charging support With charging case: 30 hours

Earbuds: 6 hours

Wired (Lightning), Qi wireless, MagSafe, Apple Watch puck charging support Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Colors Arbor Green

Obsidian Black White Resistance Charging case: IPX4

Earbuds: IP55 Charging case: IPX4

Earbuds: IPX4

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 vs Apple AirPods Pro 2: Design

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 next to the second gen Apple AirPods Pro.

In terms of design, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 win. After all, they offer two color options and a lighter build. Meanwhile, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are slightly heavier and come in a single color only. Apart from that, the actual earbuds share the same exterior, for the most part. It includes silicone ear tips and a bottom stem. As for the charging cases, the OnePlus case has a horizontal, flat-ish build, while the Apple one goes for a more vertical one.

Another pro of getting the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is that the actual earbuds have a higher resistance rating of IP55, while the Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds settle for IPX4. This means the OnePlus earbuds have dust resistance, better water resistance, and superior anti-intrusion. The AirPods only offer sweat and splash resistance.

Battery

The battery is one of the most essential aspects to consider when investing in wireless earbuds. After all, a short battery life would interrupt your audio listening session and become an active annoyance. Fortunately, both options offer excellent battery life, considering their tiny form factor. However, the winner of this round is Apple's AirPods Pro 2.

Both earbuds support up to 6 hours of playback with ANC on. Though, with Apple's charging case, you can last up to 30 hours, while with the OnePlus case, you get no more than 25 hours. So if you buy the latter, you may find yourself needing to charge the charging case more often. In OnePlus Buds Pro 2's defense, a 10-minute earbud charge through the case gets you 3 hours of playback, while Apple's AirPods Pro 2 would only provide 2 hours.

Additionally, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 support more charging methods. While the case has the inferior Lightning port for wired charging, you can actually top it up wireless with Qi pads, MagSafe chargers, and Apple Watch pucks. Meanwhile, the OnePlus case only supports wired charging through its USB-C port and wireless charging through Qi pads.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 vs Apple AirPods Pro 2: Technicalities

This round is a win for OnePlus due to the more advanced technologies the Buds Pro 2 pack when compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2. While they both support ANC, Bluetooth 5.3, OTA software updates, touch controls, etc., those from OnePlus have some extras. For starters, They work with both Android OS and iOS. Thanks to a dedicated app you can download on either OS, you can customize the controls and experience. Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro 2 customizations are limited to Apple operating systems. While the earbuds work with Android, you can't update or customize their controls without an Apple device.

A pro of getting the AirPods Pro 2, though, is volume control. These earbuds have touch-enabled stems, allowing you to swipe up and down to control the volume. The feature is missing on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. Otherwise, both models allow you to skip tracks, pause, play, control calls, etc., through stem squeezes.

Despite that, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are still superior, as they are packed with more perks, such as Neck Health, Zen Mode Air, LHDC lossless codec (on supported devices), and more. Apart from that, both products support Spatial Audio, fast pairing (on supported devices), transparency mode, etc.

Which should you buy?

To simplify your decision-making, let's start with your primary phone's OS. If you're an Android user, buy the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 as they offer better Android OS integrations (such as Android 13's Spatial Audio and Google's Fast Pair). That's not to mention that they bring more to the table for a lower price. Similarly, if you're on a limited budget, then get the OnePlus ones, as they're significantly cheaper and pack more technologies.

If you're an iOS user and don't have a budget, then you have to pick between convenience and gimmicks. The AirPods Pro 2 offer seamless connectivity with iPhones and other Apple devices, in addition to fast pairing. You don't need an app to update or customize them either. The support is baked in on a system level. If you don't really care about the OnePlus extras mentioned in the technicalities section, then the AirPods will certainly offer a better overall user experience. The connectivity is smooth across all of your Apple devices, not to mention automatic device switching. Ultimately, you have to weigh your own pros and cons to find out which device better suits your budget and needs. We've only broken them down to help you judge and decide.