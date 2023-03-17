OnePlus Buds Pro 2 The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 brings impressive sound quality thanks to the MelodyBoost Dual Drivers, spatial audio, improved ANC, and more. Pros Richer audio output Feature packed More affordable Cons No volume controls Spatial audio with head-tracking limited to OnePlus 11 $180 at Amazon

Google Pixel Buds Pro The Google Buds Pro are another solid pair of true wireless earbuds. They pump out balanced audio and block out a fair bit of background noise. Pros More comfortable Intuitive gestures Stealthy design Cons Single 11mm driver Limited codec support $200 at Amazon



The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 might look the same as last year's model, but they feature some impressive changes on the inside. OnePlus' second-gen flagship earbuds feature an updated dual-driver setup that greatly enhances audio output, improved active noise cancelation (ANC) with three microphones on each earbud, longer battery life, and cool features like spatial audio with head-tracking. They're also priced at just under $200, so they undercut the best wireless earbuds from Samsung, Google, and Apple.

But you might be tempted to buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro over OnePlus' flagship earbuds; they only cost just $20 more, after all. If that's the case, we're here to help you determine how the two compare and whether Google's flagship earbuds are worth that premium.



OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Google Pixel Buds Pro Brand OnePlus Google Battery Life 9 hours (earbuds only), 39 hours (earbuds with case) 11 hours (earbuds only), 31 hours (earbuds with charging case) Noise Cancellation Yes Yes Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.0 IP rating IP55 (earbuds), IPX4 (charging case) IPX2 (earbuds), IPX4 (charging case) Dimensions (earbuds) 24.30 x 20.85 x 32.18mm 22.33 x 22.03 x 23.73mm Charging USB-C USB-C Weight Earbuds - 4.9g, Case - 47.3g Earbuds - 6.2g, Case - 62.4g

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 vs Google Pixel Buds Pro: Price and availability

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are available through OnePlus' website and Amazon in the U.S. You can buy the flagship wireless earbuds in two unique colorways, Arbor Green and Obsidian Black, for $180.

As mentioned earlier, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are a bit more expensive at $200 and are available through the Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers in four cool colorways: Charcoal, Coral, Fog, and Lemongrass. They're a bit older than the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and are often available at deep discounts, bringing their price down to as low as $150.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 vs Google Pixel Buds Pro: Design

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 follow the same design language as their predecessor and look a lot like Apple's AirPods Pro. They have an in-ear design and come with silicone tips in three sizes that let you find the best fit. The long metallic stems on each earbud feature capacitive panels that register single, double, and triple squeeze gestures for playback controls. The overall build quality is top-notch, and the earbuds are comfortable for long-term use.

The pebble-shaped charging case also offers a premium finish and a magnetic lid that closes with a satisfying snap. On the inside, you get precise cutouts for the earbuds with strong magnets to hold them securely in place and a pairing button to help you pair the earbuds to devices that don't offer Google Fast Pair support. The charging case features a USB-C port on the back for fast charging and an indicator LED on the front that shows the battery level when you open the lid and blinks white when the earbuds are in pairing mode.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are also in-ear earbuds, but they feature a more stealthy design with a circular outer surface and no stem. They offer a comfortable fit with interchangeable silicone ear tips, which is great for long-term use, and they promise to help alleviate the "plugged ear" feeling you get with most earphones. The outer surface features capacitive panels that can pick up swipe and tap gestures for playback controls, which feels more intuitive than the squeeze gestures on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro also have a pebble-shaped charging case with a premium finish, magnetic lid, and precise cutouts for the earbuds, with magnets to hold them securely in place. Unlike the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the pairing button is on the back of the charging case, which lets you pair the earbuds with devices that don't support Google Fast Pair. While it may not look like it, the charging case also features an indicator LED on the front. It's cleverly incorporated and remains hidden until it lights up.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the Google Pixel Buds Pro offer equally premium designs, but the latter pair has a more secure fit and better playback controls that give it a slight edge. If comfort and intuitiveness are of utmost importance, the Pixel Buds Pro should be your preferred pick. However, if you want a more durable pair of earbuds, you should go with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 because they offer an IP55 rating for the earbuds and an IPX4 rating for the charging case. The Pixel Buds Pro have an IPX2 rating for the earbuds and an IPX4 rating for the case.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 vs Google Pixel Buds Pro: Features

While the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and Google Pixel Buds Pro are equally matched in the design department, OnePlus has an edge regarding features. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 packs dual drivers, including dedicated woofers and tweeters, that deliver richer audio compared to the single 11mm driver on the Pixel Buds Pro.

In addition, the OnePlus earbuds offer some handy software features that you won't get with the Pixel Buds Pro, like Zen Mode Air, which plays white noise with a gesture. You also get Bluetooth 5.3 and support for multiple codecs, including LHDC, AAC, SBC, and LC3, while the Pixel Buds Pro offer Bluetooth 5.0 and support only SBC and AAC codecs. However, the differences end there.

If you don't care for the features mentioned above, you'd be glad to know that both earbuds offer ANC support with three microphones in each earbud to eliminate noise. You also get a transparency mode, Google Assistant support, spatial audio with head tracking (limited to specific devices), an equalizer, and multi-point connectivity. You'd be fine going with either option if you want these features. Otherwise, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer a more feature-rich package despite its lower price.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 vs Google Pixel Buds Pro: Battery life

Although the Google Pixel Buds Pro isn't as feature-rich as the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, they do have better battery life. Google claims the earbuds can last up to 7 hours on a single charge with ANC on and up to 11 hours without ANC. OnePlus, on the other hand, says that the Buds Pro 2 last up to 6 hours with ANC and up to 9 hours without noise cancelation. We found these figures reasonably accurate when listening to music at half volume in our tests, so the Pixel Buds Pro should be your go-to choice if you want great battery life.

Things aren't the same when it comes to the charging case. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offers better battery life overall, as its charging case offers a combined playback time of up to 25 hours with ANC and up to 39 hours without ANC. The Pixel Buds Pro's charging case only promises up to 20 hours of battery life with ANC on and up to 31 hours with ANC off. In addition, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 charge much faster, offering three hours of playback following a 10-minute charge, while the Pixel Buds Pro only offers up to an hour of playback with a 5-minute charge.

While the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 don't last as long as the Pixel Buds Pro on a single charge, the fact that it charges much faster makes it our preferred pick. Most users won't use their earbuds continuously for over six hours, and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will have more battery life remaining when you take them out of the case after a short break.

Should you buy the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 or the Google Pixel Buds Pro?

Given that the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are cheaper, offer more features, richer audio output, and faster charging capabilities, we recommend them over the Google Pixel Buds Pro. They're especially great if you already own a OnePlus 11, with seamless connectivity and spatial audio with head-tracking support. However, you shouldn't buy them if you're specifically getting it to experience that feature and don't own a OnePlus 11. The feature is limited to OnePlus' latest flagship and won't work with other devices.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Editor's Choice The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 brings impressive sound quality thanks to the MelodyBoost Dual Drivers, spatial audio, improved ANC, and more. $179 at OnePlus $180 at Amazon

While the Google Pixel Buds Pro aren't as good, it's a better buy for those who prefer a stealthy design and a comfortable fit for long-term use. Their intuitive input gestures are another reason you might want to pick them up, especially if you want to adjust the volume without taking the phone out of your pocket. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2's squeeze gestures don't support volume adjustment, which might be annoying for some users.