OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds are finally here, bringing some noteworthy improvements over the original OnePlus Buds Pro. The new pair is better fitted to go against the latest and more feature-packed earbuds out there. It's a good thing because a lot has changed in the wireless earbuds space over the last two years since the original OnePlus Buds Pro debuted. Not only do we have more options on the market, but a lot of them also offer a solid bang for your buck too.

The new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds deliver powerful sound and a good mix of features at a reasonable price, but how do they stack up against more affordable options that have come out in the last two years since the original OnePlus Buds Pro came out? The Nothing Ear 1, for instance, is a similarly priced pair that not only deliver good sound but also looks unique. This is an interesting matchup, so we decided to put together a OnePlus Buds Pro 2 vs Nothing Ear 1 comparison to find out which ones are better.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 brings impressive sound quality thanks to the MelodyBoost Dual Drivers, spatial audio, improved ANC, and more. $179 at OnePlus $180 at Amazon

Nothing Ear 1 The Nothing ear (1) earbuds have a lot of things going for them including a unique design, great sound quality, intuitive touch controls, wireless charging, and more. $149 at Nothing

Pricing & availability: Nothing Ear 1 is cheaper, but not in stock

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds are relatively new to the market, and they're priced at $180 a pair. They're readily available to purchase now, and you can get them in Arbor Green or Obsidian Black colors. The Nothing Ear 1 earbuds, on the other hand, aren't exactly new to the market. They debuted back in 2021 for $150 and are currently out of stock at almost all retailers. We're not entirely sure if Nothing plans to restock these earbuds, so you already know which one to buy if you were contemplating between the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the Nothing Ear (1). But if you already have a pair of Nothing Ear 1 and are wondering whether it's worth upgrading to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds, then continue reading to find out what you're getting into.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Specifications

Here's a quick look at the specifications to see what each of these earbuds bring to the table:

Specifications OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Nothing Ear 1 Dimensions & weight Dimensions Case: NA Earbuds: 32.18 x 24.30 x 20.85mm (1.26 x 0.95 x 0.82 inches)

Weight Case: 47.3g (1.66 oz) Earbuds: 4.9g each (0.17 oz)

Dimensions Case: 58.6 x 58.6 x 23.7mm (2.30 x 2.30 x 0.96 inches) Earbuds: 28.9 x 23.5 x 21.5mm (1.33 x 0.92 x 0.84 inches)

Weight Case: 57.4g (2 oz) Earbuds: 4.7g (0.16 oz)

Speaker 11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter dual drivers 11.6mm Dynamic driver ANC Up to -48dB

Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation

Transparency Mode Up to -40dB

Two modes: Light and Max

Transparency Mode Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3

Transmission Protocol: BLE, SPP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP Bluetooth 5.2

Transmission Protocol: A2DP, AVRCP, HFP Battery and Charging Earbuds 60mAh each 6 hours with ANC 9 hours without ANC

Charging Case 520mAh 25 hours additional playback (ANC) 39 hours (without ANC)

Earbuds 31mAh each 4 hours with ANC 5.7 hours without ANC

Charging Case 570mAh 24 hours additional playback (ANC) 34 hours (without ANC)

Water resistance Earbuds: IP55

Case: IPX7 IPX4 Price $179 $149

Design: Ordinary vs Extraordinary

One of the biggest differentiators in this particular comparison that's likely to influence your decision the most is the design of these earbuds. The Nothing Ear 1 earbuds are known for their unique design, and they look different from pretty much everything else on the market right now. Nothing collaborated with Swedish consumer electronics company and manufacturer Teenage Engineering to cook up a unique-looking pair of earbuds that stand out from the rest. These earbuds have been out for a while now, and they still look fresh and unique compared to other options on the market. The see-through design on the stalk of the buds extends to the charging case, too, so you can see the earbuds when they're simply resting inside the case. Both the white and black versions of Nothing Ear 1 look equally elegant.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds, on the other hand, don't have much in the name of design flair, so you get a fairly simple fit and finish. They still look fresh and elegant, especially in that new Arbor Green color, but they don't stand out in a way the Nothing earbuds do. That's not necessarily a bad thing, though, and you may like the more muted look of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 better than Nothing Ear 1's see-through enclosure. But if you want to flaunt a pair of earbuds that look different and are instantly recognizable, then you know which one to buy. Both earbuds have pretty much the same form factor, so you get a stem that's connected to the earbuds that are tucked into your ears.

Nothing Ear 1

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds, in case you're wondering, weigh 4.9g a piece, whereas the Nothing earbuds weigh 4.7g each. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 case is slightly lighter, coming in at 47g, as opposed to the Nothing Ear 1's case, that's 10g heavier. Both earbuds have the same size overall, so you're not going to notice a huge difference in overall footprint, even if you compare them side by side. They both are quite durable too, but the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds have a slight edge here, considering they carry an IP55 rating as opposed to IPX4 on the Nothing Ear 1. Both earbuds, however, should handle a splash of water just fine.

Features: OnePlus Buds Pro 2 leads with better features

Both earbuds in this comparison share a lot of the same features, so you're not going to miss out on anything significantly by picking one over the other. Both earbuds use Bluetooth to establish a connection with your phone, and can download a companion application for each of them for free from the Play Store. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2, being the more modern offering here, uses Bluetooth 5.3, whereas the Nothing Ear 1 uses Bluetooth 5.2. Notably, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds also support LHDC and LC3, whereas the Nothing Ear 1 is limited to just AAC and SBC. So the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is definitely better if you want to experience high-fidelity audio and you have a compatible smartphone to handle that.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also support spatial audio and head tracking to adjust the left and right channels based on your head movements, so they earn some brownie points for it over the Nothing Ear 1. You do, however, get other features like active noise-canceling and transparency mode on both earbuds, so no differences there. The transparency mode on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 sounds a bit more natural, but the Ear 1 is also serviceable in this regard.

Another interesting feature that's exclusive to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is the new and improved Zen Mode Air. This particular mode essentially improves productivity by helping you focus and collect your mind by letting you listen to white noise. You can learn more about this feature in our Zen Mode Air guide. Some other noteworthy features of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 include support for multi-point connection to be used with more than one device at a time, Google fast pair, and more.

Both earbuds in this comparison are evenly matched when it comes to the overall sound quality. Without getting into too many details, it is safe to say that they both deliver great sound that is perfectly suited for a variety of genres. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is known to be more bass-heavy, but you can always play around with the EQ settings to tweak and tone things down. You also get good noise isolation with the stock earbuds that are bundled with both earbuds, so you can expect a good experience out of the box without having to spend on any extras. Both earbuds are also fitted with high-quality microphones, so you'll have no complaints while using either of them for phone calls, meetings, etc

Battery life: OnePlus earbuds can last longer between the charges

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds have a bigger battery inside, which is why they can last longer between each charge compared to the Nothing Ear 1. There's a 60mAh battery inside each OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbud, whereas the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds carry a 31mAh unit each. You can expect the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds to last for around five hours on a single charge with ANC, while the Nothing Ear 1 may give up after four hours. You can always improve the battery performance by turning off ANC, but the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 would still be superior due to the larger batteries. The Nothing Ear 1 charging case, however, packs a slightly bigger battery so that it can hold more charge compared to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 charging case. You get support for wireless charging with both earbuds, so you can easily top up the case battery.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which one should you buy?

The OnePluds Buds Pro 2 vs Nothing Ear 1 is a close matchup as they're both similarly priced and offer a similar set of features. The Nothing Ear 1 earbuds, however, are currently unavailable, so you're limited to just the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 if you're looking to pick up a new pair of earbuds right now. But even if they were available or if you were to buy a refurbished unit, then we'd argue against buying them over the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 unless you're getting them at a significantly cheaper price. The new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds are better in terms of overall features, and they can also last longer between charges. Not to mention, you also get some thoughtful extras like support for Bluetooth multi-point connection, Zen Mode Air, and more to improve the overall user experience.

This doesn't mean the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds are bad. They just happen to fall short in this particular comparison going against the new earbuds from OnePlus. There is a case to be made in favor of the Nothing earbuds, too, as they have a unique design. You might want to hold on to your pair of the Nothing Ear 1 unless you're not happy with your pair of earbuds for a particular reason. There are also the Nothing Ear Sticks that are very similar to the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds. They don't come with all the bells and whistles like the Nothing Ear 1, but they're also relatively cheaper. Be sure to check them out if you want to save some money on your purchase, or just grab the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 otherwise.

So which wireless earbuds are you planning to buy? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below.