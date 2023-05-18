OnePlus Buds Pro 2 The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 brings impressive sound quality thanks to the MelodyBoost Dual Drivers, spatial audio, improved ANC, and more. Pros Multipoint connectivity Better connectivity & supports more codec Good noise-cancelling for the price Cons No onboard volume controls Transparency mode could've been better $180 at Amazon $179 at OnePlus

OnePlus has become a veteran in the true wireless earbud market with more than a few earbuds to its name. It established a strong footing with the release of its original Buds, which it then followed up with subsequent releases to debut the OnePlus Buds Pro and, now, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The second generation of its "Pro" earbuds brings several noteworthy upgrades to go against some of the best earbuds out there for the top spot.

The original OnePlus Buds Pro earbuds are still available to purchase from various retailers in the U.S. for a relatively cheaper price. Those earbuds fared well against the competition when we reviewed them at launch, so you may be wondering whether you should buy the newer Buds Pro 2 earbuds or save some money by picking up the older pair. Let's pit the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 against the original OnePlus Buds Pro to find out which earbuds are better to buy in the sub-$200 price range. Let's dive in!

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 vs OnePlus Buds Pro: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 debuted alongside the OnePlus 11 flagship and is available for $180 right now. You can buy the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds from the company's official website and Amazon in the U.S. They are readily available to buy in Arbor Green and Obsidian Black colors. The OnePlus Buds Pro is a couple of years old now, but you can still buy a pair from a few retailers in the U.S., including Amazon. They're a bit cheaper at $150, but they're also frequently discounted and can save you a lot of money. You can find them in Matte Black and Glossy White colors.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 vs OnePlus Buds Pro: Specifications

Let's take a quick look at the specifications of each pair before we jump into the detailed comparison:



OnePlus Buds Pro 2 OnePlus Buds Pro Brand OnePlus OnePlus Battery Life 9 hours (earbuds only), 39 hours (earbuds with case) 7 hours (earbuds only), 31 hours (earbuds with case) Noise Cancellation Yes Yes Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.2 IP rating IP55 (earbuds), IPX4 (charging case) IP55 (earbuds), IPX4 (charging case) Charging USB-C USB-C, Qi wireless charging Dimensions 32.18 x 24.30 x 20.85mm (1.26 x 0.95 x 0.82in) 32 x 23.1 x 17mm (1.26 x 0.91 x 0.67in) Weight Earbuds - 4.9g (0.17ounce), Case - 47.3g (1.66ounce) Earbuds: 4.35g (0.15ounce). Charging case: 52g (1.83ounce)

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 vs OnePlus Buds Pro: Design and build quality

OnePlus' new Buds Pro 2 earbuds follow the same design language as their predecessors, meaning both earbuds in this comparison look very similar to each other. They both have an in-ear design and use silicone tips for a snug fit. They look a lot like Apple's AirPods Pro, except these earbuds have long metallic steam with capacitive panels for squeeze gestures. You can use single, double, or even triple squeeze gestures to control things like pauses/plays music, between ANC and Transparency Mode, and more. It is, however, worth noting that you don't get volume controls with either pair, so you'll have to pull your phone out if you want to increase or decrease the volume.

Both OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and Buds Pro earbuds offer a comfortable fit, allowing you to wear them for a long time without any issues. They also stay in your ears better than, say, the Galaxy Buds 2 or the Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds that don't have steam. The dimensions and the weight of the earbuds in this comparison are pretty much the same, so you're not going to notice huge differences between the two in the real world. The overall build quality is top-notch, and they're both comparable to many premium pairs of wireless earbuds on the market that tend to cost significantly more.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and Buds Pro both come with a pebble-shaped charging case which also looks very premium. It features a magnetic lid that closes with a satisfying snap, and it keeps the earbuds in place with strong magnets. The charging case for both earbuds sports a USB-C port on the back for fast charging, but you can also wirelessly charge them using compatible Qi wireless chargers. There's also an LED on the front of the charging case that changes color based on the battery level and blinks white when the earbuds are in pairing mode. Before we move on to the next section, it's worth noting that both OnePlus Buds Pro and Buds Pro 2 earbuds are water-resistant. The earbuds themselves carry an IP55 rating, while the charging case is rated IPX4.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and Buds Pro, as you can see, share a lot of similarities when it comes to design. They both look equally premium and offer a secure and comfortable fit. You're not going to notice a huge difference between the two in terms of the design and build quality, so we recommend making a purchase decision based on other factors.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 vs OnePlus Buds Pro: Features

Both earbuds in this comparison are evenly matched in the design department, but the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds take the lead with a better set of features. The newer earbuds pack a dual-driver setup with an 11mm main woofer and a 6mm tweeter for rich audio output. The OnePlus Buds Pro, in comparison, only features a single 11mm driver. It's known to have a solid output with punchy bass, but you can expect the newer OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds to deliver richer audio with crisp vocals and better audio separation.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is also slightly better when it comes to connectivity and codec support compared to the original earbuds. You get support for Bluetooth 5.3 and all multiple codecs, including LHDC 4.0 Lossless, AAC, SBC, and LC3, while the OnePlus Buds Pro tops out at Bluetooth 5.2 connection and LHDC v3 codec in comparison. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds also support multipoint connectivity, with which they can connect to two devices simultaneously, whereas the OnePlus Buds Pro can't.

Both OnePlus Buds Pro and Buds Pro 2 earbuds support ANC, with three microphones placed around each earbud to eliminate noise. But the newer pair is known to be slightly better at noise-canceling. They can cancel out sounds up to 48dB, while the original OnePlus Buds Pro topped at 40 dB. There's nothing to write home about the transparency mode on either pair of earbuds, but it works reasonably well should you need it at any given point. Some noteworthy features offered by the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 that are missing on the older earbuds include spatial audio with head tracking, Google's Fast Pair, and custom EQ modes created by Dynaudio. You do, however, get features like Zen Mode Air and multiple ANC options on both pairs, so it's not like you're missing out on everything.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 vs OnePlus Buds Pro: Battery Life

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also excels in the battery department, and it can last longer than the OnePlus Buds Pro on a single charge. Each OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbud packs a 60mAh battery which should be good for up to 9 hours on a single charge without ANC. The older earbuds were only rated to last for up to 7 hours on a single charge without ANC due to the relatively smaller 40mAh battery unit inside each earbud. The charging case of both earbuds houses a 520mAh battery unit which can hold up to 30 hours and 24 hours worth of juice in the case of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus Buds Pro, respectively.

The playtime will dip by a couple of hours when you enable ANC on both earbuds, so keep that in mind. Both OnePlus Buds Pro and Buds Pro 2 earbuds support wired and wireless charging when you need to top them up. They both support the same charging speeds, and we recommend using a USB-C cable to charge them over a wireless charger for quicker top-ups.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 vs OnePlus Buds Pro: Which one should you buy?

Both earbuds in this comparison are equally matched in the design department, but the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are better overall as they offer more features and have better audio output making them some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2's dual-driver setup delivers richer audio, and the experience is enhanced further with more powerful ANC and spatial audio with head-tracking support. Not to mention, the Buds Pro 2 also has better battery life and support for neat features like Bluetooth multipoint, Google Fast Pair, and more. It's very easy to recommend the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 over the older Buds Pro earbuds when you consider all these improvements, especially for just a $30 premium.

The original OnePlus Buds Pro falls a bit short, going against its successor due to the lack of some advanced features. It may be worth considering if you manage to snag a good deal, but it's hard to recommend it over the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at its full price. You can also find some affordable alternatives for it in our round-up of the best cheap wireless earbuds, so be sure to explore all the options before making a purchase decision.