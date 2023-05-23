OnePlus Buds Pro 2 The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 brings impressive sound quality thanks to the MelodyBoost Dual Drivers, spatial audio, improved ANC, and more. You'll get solid battery life and helpful squeeze controls on the earbuds stems. Pros Lightweight case and earbuds Supports Multi-Point and Fast Pair Cons Below average ANC Can't control volume at all $180 at Amazon $179 at OnePlus

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds bring several noteworthy improvements over their predecessor, gunning for one of the top spots in our roundup of the best earbuds in 2023. These new earbuds sport a dual-driver setup for richer audio, block out more noise with better ANC, offer multipoint connectivity, and more. We already know how OnePlus' flagship earbuds stack up against Samsung's regular Galaxy Buds 2, so it's time to see how they hold up against the "Pro" model.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds are cheaper than Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, so I am curious to see how it compares to Samsung's flagship pair. Should you pick up the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds and save your money, or pay the $50 premium to buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro? Let's find out!

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Pricing, availability, specs

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 made a debut alongside the flagship OnePlus 11 smartphone, and the earbuds are readily available to purchase now for $180 through the OnePlus website and Amazon in the U.S. You can get them in Arbor Green and Obsidian Black colors. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds have been out for quite some time now, but they'll still cost you more than the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, coming in at $230 in the U.S. You can grab a pair of Samsung's flagship pair from Samsung's website, and a few other retailers in Graphite, White, and Bora Purple colors.



OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Brand OnePlus Samsung Battery Life 9 hours (earbuds only), 39 hours (earbuds with case) Up to 5 hours (earbuds only with ANC), Up to 23 hours (earbuds with case) Noise Cancellation Yes Yes Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 IP rating IP55 (earbuds), IPX4 (charging case) IPX7 (earbuds) Charging USB-C, Qi wireless charging USB-C, Qi wireless charging Dimensions 32.18 x 24.30 x 20.85mm (1.26 x 0.95 x 0.82in) 19.9 x 21.6 x 18.7mm (0.78 x 0.85 x 0.73in) Weight Earbuds - 4.9g (0.17ounce), Case - 47.3g (1.66ounce) Earbuds: 5.6g (0.19ounce). Charging case: 39.6g (1.39ounce)

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Design

Both OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds have a familiar design as they both look very similar to their predecessor. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 looks identical to the OnePlus Buds Pro, meaning you get regular in-ear style earbuds with a metallic stem. The earbuds themselves look very premium, and they offer a secure fit with silicone tips. The metallic stem houses the capacitive touch panels which you can squeeze to control music playback, ANC, and more. There's no way to control the volume using these gestures on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, so keep that in mind.

The OnePlus Buds 2 Pro, as you can see, comes in a pebble-shaped charging case that's color-matched to the variant you pick. You can pick between Arbor Green and Obsidian Black colors, and they both look equally premium. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 charging case has rather strong magnets to secure the earbuds in place, and its lid closes with a satisfying snap. You also get an LED indicator on the front that tells you the battery level with green, orange, and red colors, and it also blinks white when the earbuds enter the pairing mode. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds themselves carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, whereas the charging case is rated IPX4.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, on the other hand, looks identical to the last-gen Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds. In fact, they share their design with the regular Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds, meaning you get rounded earbuds that sit comfortably in your ears with no stem. The earbuds come with silicone tips for a secure fit, and they have a satin finish that also extends to the charging case. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds have a stealthier look as they have no stem, and this also means that you get support for tap gestures instead of having to pinch to control music or ANC. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro lets you adjust the playback volume, so it automatically earns a brownie point over the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds also come with a compact charging case that's also color-matched to the earbuds. You can purchase the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds in Graphite, White, and Bora Purple, and they all have a matte finish that feels soft to the touch and keeps fingerprints at bay. It's almost the same size as the OnePlus Buds Pro 2's charging case, and it also comes with an LED indicator on the inside next to where the earbuds themselves are secured in place with magnets. One thing to note about the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds is that they only feature an IPX7 rating for water resistance, and their charging case doesn't have any IP rating whatsoever. This might be a deal-breaker for those with an active lifestyle, so keep this in mind while making a purchase decision.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Features

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro both leave some things to be desired in the build quality department, but they're almost at par when it comes to the feature set. They both feature a dual-driver setup with a woofer and tweeter for richer audio output. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds come with an 11mm main woofer and a 6mm tweeter, while the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds carry a 10mm woofer + 5.3mm tweeter setup. There shouldn't be a significant difference in the audio quality as long as you're using the right codec. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2's active noise cancelation (ANC) can block out more noise, but Samsung's flagship earbuds have superior transparency mode.

You get support for spatial audio for an immersive audio experience with both pairs of earbuds provided you use them with devices from the same OEM, but the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 have a better feature set overall with support for things like multipoint connection, Zen mode, and more. The lack of multipoint connection in Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds, in particular, is a letdown considering these earbuds carry a higher price tag.

Both earbuds also differ in terms of the supported codecs, with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offering LHDC, AAC, SBC, and LC3 codec support and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offering AAC, SBC, Scalable Codec, 24-bit audio. Android users with non-Samsung devices get the short end of the stick with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro as they miss out on 24-bit audio and are forced to stick with AAC and SBC codecs. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds are better in this regard, as they can latch on to the LHDC codec for superior audio on most modern handsets. Thankfully, you get Google Fast Pair of both earbuds, so there are no differences there.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Battery life

Both OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can last for about five hours on a single charge with ANC. You can squeeze in a couple of more hours without ANC, and there's always the charging case for additional power. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2's charging case has a bigger battery (520mAh vs 515mAh) to keep the earbuds charged for a longer duration, so I'd say it's better overall when it comes to battery life. You can charge both charging cases via a USB-C or a Qi wireless charger, and they should take roughly the same amount of time to charge fully.

Which one should you buy?

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is yet another close matchup in which both devices offer plenty of good features while missing out on some key ones. You can't go wrong with either of them, but I would pick the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 over Samsung's flagship pair mainly because of better battery life and the fact that I can use them with any modern Android phone to enjoy rich audio, unlike the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds that force me to use a Samsung Galaxy phone for the best experience. Not to mention, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds also support more features, including Bluetooth multipoint connection, and they also have a superior IP rating and a cheaper price tag.

Samsung phone users will have a great time using the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds, though. It offers a seamless experience with Samsung Galaxy devices and lets you take advantage of Samsung Seamless codec for a rich audio output. You can use the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds with other Android phones and still take advantage of features like ANC and its automatic transparency mode, but it's best paired with a Samsung phone.