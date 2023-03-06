The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is a bit more expensive than the Galaxy Buds 2, but it's a better buy for most people.

OnePlus' latest flagship wireless earbuds may look the same as its predecessor, but the second-gen model brings several noteworthy upgrades. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 feature a new dual-driver setup for greatly improved audio quality, better ANC capabilities, longer battery life, and spatial audio with head-tracking support.

While the earbuds compete directly with Samsung's flagship wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, it's priced closer to the cheaper Galaxy Buds 2. As such, you may be wondering which of the two earbuds offers a better deal in the sub-$200 price range. That's exactly what we're here to help you find out. Read on to learn how the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 compares with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and whether OnePlus' flagship earbuds are worth the $30 premium.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is available for $180 through OnePlus' website and Amazon in the U.S. You can buy the flagship wireless earbuds in two cool colorways: Arbor Green and Obsidian Black. As mentioned earlier, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is a bit cheaper at $150. But you can get it for as low as $100 because it's a bit old and is often available at attractive discounts on Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung's website. The earbuds are available in four colorways, namely Graphite, White, Lavender, and Olive Green.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Specifications

Before we compare each aspect of the two wireless earbuds, here's a breakdown of the hardware specifications on offer:

Specifications OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Dimensions & Weight Earbuds 24.3 x 20.85 x 32.18mm each 4.9g each

Case 60.1 x 49.1 x 24.9mm 47.3g

Earbuds 17 x 20.9 x 21.1mm each 5g each

Case 50 x 50 x 27.8mm 41.2g

Battery & Charging Earbuds: 60mAh

Case: 520mAh

Qi wireless charging Earbuds: 61mAh each

Case: 472mAh

Qi wireless charging Speaker & Microphones MelodyBoost dual drivers

11mm woofer

6mm tweeter

Three microphones Dynamic 2-way speakers

11mm woofer

6.5mm tweeter

Three microphones + Voice Pickup Unit Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3

Codec: LHDC, AAC, SBC, LC3 Bluetooth 5.2

Codec: AAC, SBC, Scalable codec Sensors and other features IMU sensors

Proximity sensor

IPX4 rating for charging case

IP55 rating for earbuds Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Proximity sensor

IPX2 rating for earbuds Colors Arbor Green

Obsidian Black Graphite

White

Lavender

Olive Green

Design: Tried and true

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 features the same design as its predecessor, which looks a lot like Apple's AirPods Pro. The earbuds fit securely and come with silicone tips in three sizes that let you customize them to your ears. The overall build quality is top-notch, with the metallic stem offering a premium feel. That's especially important, as it houses touch capacitive panels that register single, double, and triple squeeze gestures.

The earbuds come in a pebble-shaped charging case with an equally premium finish. The case features a magnetic lid and precise cutouts for the earbuds with magnets to hold them securely in place. It also includes a pairing button on the inside that lets you pair the earbuds to devices that don't feature Google Fast Pair support. You also get an indicator LED on the front that shows the battery level when you open the lid and blinks white when in pairing mode.

The Galaxy Buds 2 shares its design with the more premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The earbuds are much more rounded and don't feature stems, giving them a more stealthy look. Although the earbuds have a premium build quality like the Pro model, you get a glossy finish that looks a bit cheap. Like the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, you get three sets of silicone tips to customize the fit per your needs.

The touch capacitive sensors on the Galaxy Buds 2 are integrated into the curved exterior and support tap gestures for playback controls like the Pro model. You also get a similar pebble-shaped charging case, which is a bit more compact than the charging case of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. It has a unique dual-tone finish, a magnetic lid, and precise cutouts with magnets to hold the earbuds in place. The Galaxy Buds 2 is at par with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 when it comes to build quality. However, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is significantly better in terms of durability.

The Galaxy Buds 2 only features an IPX2 rating for water resistance, which means it can only withstand sweat and dripping water. Its charging case doesn't have an IP rating. On the other hand, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 features an IPX4 rating for the earbuds and an IP55 rating for the charging case. This means that the earbuds can survive splashes of water, and the charging case can withstand water projected by a nozzle.

Features: Pay more, get more

While the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 may only be slightly better in the build quality department, the earbuds are at par with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in the features department. As for the Galaxy Buds 2, you'll miss out on a few premium features compared to the OnePlus option. You might not notice a significant audio quality difference between the two, as both models feature a similar dual-driver setup, but you will find the ANC experience a bit lacking on the Galaxy Buds 2.

In addition, you won't get support for Spatial Audio with head-tracking, multi-point connectivity, and features like Zen Mode Air and Neck Health on the Galaxy Buds 2. But that's to be expected, given that the earbuds are a bit older and much cheaper than the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The earbuds also differ in terms of the supported codecs, with the Galaxy Buds 2 offering SBC, AAC, and Samsung Scalable Codec support and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offering LHDC, AAC, SBC, and LC3 codec support.

Both the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the Galaxy Buds 2 feature three microphones in each earbud for active noise cancelation and enhanced call quality. But, in our testing, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 fared better than the Galaxy Buds 2 in calls. It's also worth mentioning that some of the features on both earbuds won't be available if you don't use them with devices from the same OEM. For instance, Spatial Audio with head-tracking on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is only available when connected to the OnePlus 11, and the Galaxy Buds 2's much more primitive implementation of this feature is limited to Samsung devices.

Battery life: The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 last longer

While you get a 61mAh battery in each earbud with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the Galaxy Buds 2, the latter only lasts around five hours of playback with ANC on and up to eight hours with ANC off. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offers up to six hours of playback with ANC on and up to nine hours with ANC off.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2's charging case packs a larger 515mAh battery, which increases the playback time to 25 hours with ANC on and up to 39 hours with ANC off. The 472mAh battery in the Galaxy Buds 2's charging case only promises up to 20 hours of playback on a single charge.

Both earbuds feature fast charging and wireless charging support, but the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is slightly better in this regard as well. OnePlus claims that you can get up to ten hours of playback with a quick 10-minute charge, while Samsung only promises 55 minutes of additional playback with a 5-minute charge. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is a better buy overall, as it offers longer battery life and charges significantly faster.

OnePlus Buds 2 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Which one should you buy?

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is the clear winner compared to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, and you should only buy the latter if you're getting a great deal or don't want to spend over $150 on a pair of wireless earbuds. Another reason why you might not want to go with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is if you own a Samsung device. While OnePlus' HeyMelody companion app will give you access to all the features you'd get when connecting the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to a non-OnePlus device, you won't get access to its headlining feature: Spatial Audio with head tracking support.

The Galaxy Buds 2 is a better buy if you use a Samsung smartphone, as it's part of the Galaxy Wearable ecosystem and offers a seamless experience with Galaxy devices. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer a similar experience when connected to a OnePlus phone, especially the recently-released OnePlus 11. So, if you've just bought yourself a brand-new OnePlus 11, you just can't go wrong with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.