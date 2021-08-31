OnePlus may be making a more affordable alternative to its Buds Pro with ANC

OnePlus jumped on the truly wireless earphones (TWS) bandwagon with the OnePlus Buds in July last year. Since then, the company has expanded its TWS lineup with a few more options, with the recently launched OnePlus Buds Pro being the newest addition. While the OnePlus Buds Pro are the most premium truly wireless earphones OnePlus has released to date, the company may be working on something more affordable, a new leak claims.

OnePlus Buds Pro Review: Great ANC earbuds at a good price

According to the known OnePlus tipster Max Jambor, OnePlus is working on a new pair of affordable truly wireless earphones. These new earphones are said to be a “lite edition” of the OnePlus Buds Pro, and as such, we can expect them to borrow some of the key features from the premium model. While not much is known about the new TWS at this point, we’re told they will have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) — similar to the more expensive Buds Pro.

1+ is working on a new – lower priced – pair of headphones with ANC. Some sort of Lite edition of the Buds Pro I really like the Buds Pro so I am curious what those cheaper ones have to offer — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) August 30, 2021

It’ll be interesting to see what set of features the new OnePlus TWS will have to offer. We don’t know when OnePlus plans to launch the new model, but considering the OnePlus Buds Pro earphones were launched just recently, we don’t think OnePlus will be releasing yet another TWS anytime soon.

As it’s common with OnePlus products, expect to see these upcoming TWS starting to make rounds in various leaks and rumors in the coming weeks leading up to their actual launch.

Featured image: OnePlus Buds Pro