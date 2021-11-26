Save $50 on the OnePlus Buds Pro with this Black Friday deal

Black Friday is officially here, and so are the amazing deals. If getting a pair of truly wireless earbuds was on your wishlist, you’ll be glad to know that the OnePlus Buds Pro, one of the best Truly Wireless Earbuds on the market, are currently at their lowest price.

OnePlus Buds Pro The OnePlus Buds Pro offer a premium design, punchy bass, decent ANC performance and IP55 rating. Buy from OnePlus

Usually available at $150, you can get the ANC-equipped OnePlus Buds Pro for just $100 today — a sweet saving of $50 on these amazing earbuds. The deal is only valid for today, so you might want to hurry.

OnePlus Buds Pro Review: Great ANC earbuds at a good price

The Buds Pro are the most premium earphones that OnePlus has to offer. They are a perfect choice for anyone looking for a pair of earbuds that offer a premium design, punchy bass, and decent ANC performance. The earbuds provide 11mm dynamic drivers, up to 40dB noise reduction, IP55 water and sweat resistance, Bluetooth 5.2, and Dolby Atmos support. The Buds Pro also support LHDC code for high definition audio playback and have beamforming triple microphones to reduce wind and background noise in calls. The battery life is also decent, with OnePlus claiming up to 31 hours of playback with case and up to 7 hours on continuous usage.

If you’re not quite sold on the OnePlus Buds Pro, there are plenty of alternatives available, including the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Jabra Elite 85T, Apple AirPods (3rd Gen), all of which are on sale this Black Day. For the best on earbuds and headphones, be sure to check out our Black Friday deals roundup.