OnePlus Buds Pro will arrive alongside the Nord 2 later this month

OnePlus has released a few pairs of earbuds over the years, most recently with the OnePlus Buds from a year ago and cheaper OnePlus Buds Z from last November. There have been rumors that more earbuds were in development, but now OnePlus has confirmed a new audio product will be released alongside the OnePlus Nord 2 on July 22.

The confirmation comes from a new forum post calling for participants for ‘The Lab,’ the limited product review program that OnePlus has used in the past to receive early product feedback (and marketing). OnePlus previously tested the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 8 phone series through the same program.

OnePlus said in the forum post, “Are you excited about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G launch? I bet you didn’t know the new installment of the Nord series would be accompanied by the yet-to-be-announced Buds Pro! Do you want to test them both? Well, you might have to wait less than you expected. The Lab is back and following our most recent edition of The Lab – OnePlus U1S – we’ll have a non-phone product again. This time we are including two products – The OnePlus Nord 2 5G and the Buds Pro.”

Unfortunately, no details about the OnePlus Buds Pro were revealed besides the name. Perhaps it might mirror some features from the AirPods Pro, such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a Transparency Mode, both of which are unavailable on the current OnePlus Buds and Buds Z. We won’t have to wait long to find out, at least.

Featured image: OnePlus Buds