OnePlus enters the premium TWS space with the new OnePlus Buds Pro

OnePlus entered the TWS space with the launch of the OnePlus Buds last year. The company followed it up with the OnePlus Buds Z, which offered a different design at an even more affordable price. Now, alongside the new OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus has unveiled its first premium TWS earphones — the OnePlus Buds Pro.

The all-new OnePlus Buds Pro look a lot like the Apple AirPods Pro, with a short stem and an in-ear design. However, the earbuds have a two-tone finish and a slightly slanted stem, which will help you easily tell them apart. The earbuds come with a rectangular carrying case that features the OnePlus logo on the lid and a single button on the inside.

The OnePlus Buds Pro feature smart adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) support, which drowns out environmental noise up to 40dB using a three-mic setup in each earbud. The earbuds also feature “enhanced noise reduction algorithms and a mechanical design” to reduce wind noise and deliver clear audio quality in calls. Furthermore, the OnePlus Buds Pro feature OnePlus Audio ID — a calibrated sound profile that caters to user-specific sound sensitivities.

The OnePlus Buds Pro packs 11mm dynamic drivers, and it offers Dolby Atmos support for rich audio output. As far as the battery life is concerned, OnePlus claims that the Buds Pro can last up to 38 hours on a full charge (with the charging case), and it can offer 10 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge. This is made possible thanks to OnePlus’ Warp Charge fast charging technology.

As with most premium TWS earbuds available in the market today, the OnePlus Buds Pro also feature support for Qi wireless charging. In addition, the OnePlus Buds Pro feature Bluetooth 5.2 and a 94ms low latency gaming mode.

Pricing & Availability

The OnePlus Buds Pro will go on sale in the US and Canada starting September 1. The earbuds will retail for $149.99, putting them in the same price bracket as Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro and the Apple AirPods (no wireless charging). The earbuds will be available in other markets as well, and we’ll update this post with the additional pricing and availability info as soon as it’s announced.