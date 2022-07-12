Get the OnePlus Buds Pro at their lowest price ever this Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here, and so are some fantastic deals. If you’re looking to pick up a pair of some of the best wireless earphones around and you don’t like the look of the AirPods Pro, then the OnePlus Buds Pro might be up your alley instead. They’re now available for just $90, a saving of $60, and their lowest price ever on Amazon.

The OnePlus Buds Pro are the most premium earphones that OnePlus has on offer currently. They’re a perfect choice if what you want is a pair of earphones with a premium design, powerful bass, and good ANC. They have 11mm dynamic drivers, provide up to up to 40dB noise reduction, and pack IP55 water and sweat resistance. They have Bluetooth 5.2 support and Dolby Atmos, and support playback over the LHDC codec for high-definition audio playback. Their triple microphones support beamforming to reduce wind and background noise in calls.

The battery life is also decent, with OnePlus claiming up to 31 hours of playback with the case and up to 7 hours on continuous usage with ANC off. The case for the earbuds supports both USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging, so you have plenty of choices for charging them up. We liked the OnePluds Buds overall in our full review, though the software situation is a bit complicated — you use different apps for changing settings depending on if your phone is from OnePlus or not. They’ll obviously work best with a OnePlus smartphone, but they’ll also work with any other Android phone so long as you install the HeyMelody app to configure them!

This is the best price that we’ve seen for the OnePlus Buds Pro yet, and given how good they are, it’s a bit of a steal. I’ve personally used these earphones and love them just as much as we did in our review, though there are plenty of other options to choose from too.