OnePlus Buds Pro update adds the ability to connect two devices simultaneously

OnePlus is rolling out a new firmware update for its flagship TWS earbuds — the OnePlus Buds Pro. The update introduces a new feature called Dual connection, which lets you connect your OnePlus Buds Pro to two devices simultaneously. We first heard of this feature shortly after OnePlus launched the Buds Pro in August last year, and it’s now finally making its way to users.

According to a recent post on the OnePlus community forums, the firmware update (version number 531.531.410) has started rolling out to users in a staged fashion. This means that it will reach only a handful of OnePlus Buds Pro users today, with a broader rollout to follow in the coming days. The changelog for the firmware update only mentions one change — the new Dual connection feature.

If you’ve received the update on your OnePlus Buds Pro already, you should now see the new “Dual Connection” feature within the Headphone settings on your OnePlus device. After enabling the feature, you’ll be able to pair your OnePlus Buds Pro to two Bluetooth devices, and the earbuds will seamlessly switch between the two when you play media. If you’re using the OnePlus Buds Pro with a non-OnePlus device, you’ll have to download the HeyMelody app to enable the feature (see attached screenshots).

Aamir from our team tested the Dual connection feature with his Mi 11 Ultra, iPhone 13 Pro, and a Windows 10 PC, and it works as intended. The earbuds switch seamlessly from one connected device to the other as soon as you play any media on the latter. At the moment, we can’t confirm if the feature also works for calls. But we’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we find out.

Have you received the new Dual connection feature on your OnePlus Buds Pro? Let us know in the comments section below.