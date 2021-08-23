OnePlus Buds Pro update will add “Dual Connection” for simultaneously connecting to two devices

OnePlus launched its first-ever wireless earbuds with ANC last month, and they’re finally about to go on sale starting next week. We just published our review of the OnePlus Buds Pro a few minutes ago, and in it, we talked about how the pairing process works and how the buds are smart enough to switch to whatever device is trying to connect to them. Still, manually switching between paired devices can be a bit of a pain, which is why some other premium wireless earbuds support a feature called Bluetooth multipoint for simultaneous connections. OnePlus tells us that it’s working on this feature, which they’re calling “dual connection”, but it’ll arrive in a future software update.

After the launch of the OnePlus Buds Pro last month, we asked the company if its earbuds will support connecting to two devices simultaneously. In a statement, a spokesperson for the company told us they’re working to enable “dual connection” for the Buds Pro via an OTA update, but that we’ll have to wait for a future OTA update for the feature to arrive.

Once the “Dual Connection” feature rolls out, you’ll be able to connect your OnePlus Buds Pro to two devices at the same time and switch between them easily. This feature will come in handy if you have a PC and a phone you want your earbuds to simultaneously connect to. You can stream music from your PC while staying connected to your phone so you can hear notifications or respond to incoming phone calls. As someone who frequently swaps between multiple phones, a laptop, a desktop, and a Bluetooth audio transmitter connected to my TV, Bluetooth multipoint is a must-have feature for any wireless earbuds I consider buying.

It’s worth pointing out the way multipoint works isn’t the same on all devices. We don’t know if the OnePlus Buds Pro will support simple or advanced multipoint. We’ll find out more about how the “dual connection” feature works once the planned OTA update rolls out. This article by audio brand Jabra explains a bit more about Bluetooth multipoint if you’re interested.