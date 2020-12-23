OnePlus Day this week gives you first access to the Steven Harrington Buds Z

Happy OnePlus Day! Well, kind of. OnePlus’s Dashing Deals Event has begun, and like any good OnePlus sale, you can save big on smartphones and earbuds today. The sales this week revolve around buying an item and getting a second for significantly cheaper–perfect for holiday gifts! Granted, it’s too close to Christmas to get these items shipped in time for the holiday, but who says you can’t give late gifts? The real star of this OnePlus Day, though, is the release of a special edition of the OnePlus Buds Z.

At 11 AM EST (about forty-five minutes after this post goes live), the Steven Harrington x OnePlus Buds Z “Cool Cat” will go on sale to the public. That’s a bit of a mouthful, but instead of worrying about the name, check the buds out! These special edition Buds Z come in pastel green and purple, with Steven Harrington’s designs all over the earbuds and matching charging case. They look really neat! On top of that, the OnePlus Buds Z are pretty nice pieces of tech, too. You’re not just paying for a special coat of paint, as these earbuds work great.

If you’re not in the market for a special pair of OnePlus Buds Z, there is still plenty for you to enjoy with this OnePlus sale. From now until the 31st, if you buy the OnePlus 8T, you can pick up the OnePlus 7T for just $99. That’s an incredible deal, and the 7T is still a very viable phone! Most consumers don’t need to be on the bleeding edge of technology, and the 7T definitely gets the job done.

Also, if you pick up a pair of OnePlus Buds Z, you’ll be able to grab a pair of Bullets Wireless Z for just $10. While I don’t believe this deal includes the special edition Buds Z releasing later, it’s worth a try if you’re picking them up anyway!

Head on over to the OnePlus Day page to see everything on offer!

Some of the deals are only available until the end of the day, while others are set to be live until the 31st. These OnePlus deals are known to sell out, though, so don’t wait too long!