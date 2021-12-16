OnePlus Buds Z2 arrives with Active Noise Cancellation and $99 price tag

OnePlus is still best known for its smartphone lineup, but the company occasionally branches into other product categories. OnePlus has sold wireless earbuds for a few years, most recently the OnePlus Buds Pro, and rumors about the OnePlus Buds Z2 have been circulating for a few months. Now the OnePlus Buds Z2 is finally official, and it’s coming soon to some ears near you.

This is a sequel to last year’s OnePlus Buds Z, the company’s budget option for true wireless earbuds — as such, the Buds Z2 is not a replacement for the OnePlus Buds Pro. Even though the design is almost identical to the Buds Z, the new Buds Z2 add support for Active Noise Cancellation. OnePlus has also increased the battery life, promising up to seven hours of playback with ANC off, and five hours with ANC on. Not too shabby.

Specification OnePlus Buds Z2 Dimensions & Weight Earbuds 33mm x 22.4mm x 21.8mm 4.5-4.6g

Charging case 73.15mm x 36.8mm x 29.1mm 40.5-42g

Battery & Charging Up to 5 hours playback with ANC on, 7 hours with ANC off

Earbuds 40mAh battery Pogo Pin charging (0.75W)

Charging case 520mAh battery USB Type-C charging (5W) 10 minutes of charging for 5 hours of playtime

Audio Active Noise Cancellation (up to 40dB active with 2-level adjustment)

Mono Mode (independent use of left and right earbuds)

Transparency Mode Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 (10-meter range) Software HeyMelody app for non-OnePlus devices Other Features Wearing Detection (auto-pausing when earbuds removed)

IP55 water/sweat resistance for earbuds

IPX4 water resistance for charging case

Google Fast Pair support

Three ear tip sizes included

OnePlus says the Buds Z2 use the same 11mm dynamic drivers as the Buds Pro, providing “rich

bass, razor-sharp treble, and Dolby Atmos support.” Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity is also present, which should keep audio latency to a minimum. As with most other ANC earbuds, there’s an optional Transparency Mode, for times when you need to be aware of your surroundings while keeping the earbuds in.

Just like other OnePlus earbuds, all the customization options are built into OxygenOS on OnePlus phones, but other Android phones (and all iOS devices) will have to use the HeyMelody app. You’ll be able to change what each button/gesture does, as well as install firmware updates as they become available.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 are available starting today at OnePlus.com and Amazon, at a retail price of $99 in the United States and $149 in Canada. You can only get the ‘Pearl White’ color for now, though — OnePlus says the ‘Obsidian Black’ option will arrive early next year.