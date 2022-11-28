The OnePlus Buds Z2 boast ANC and up to 38 hours of battery life and they're down to their lowest price on Cyber Monday.

The OnePlus Bud Z2, one of the best affordable earbuds, have hit a new all-time low on Cyber Monday. They have an MSRP of $99, but on most days, you can find them on Amazon for about $70-80. But in this limited-time Cyber Monday deal, you can grab these superb earbuds for just $49. That's lower than the last sale price

The direct successor to the well-received OnePlus Buds Z, the new model brings several new upgrades, including active noise cancellation. The OnePlus Buds Z2 don't look or feel as premium as the OnePlus Buds Pro, but they're are well-built and comfortable to wear for extended periods. They also have intuitive touch controls that let you control media playback, quickly answer calls, and activate ANC. They're equipped with 11mm bass-tuned dynamic drivers, which offer deep bass and crisp treble. The OnePlus Buds Z2 also boast transparency mode, a feature you don't generally see on affordable earbuds. This helps you hear people's voices, announcements, and other surrounding sounds without having to remove the earbuds.

Equipped with beamforming triple microphones, the OnePlus Buds Z2 also promise clearer calls by cutting out wind and background noise. And with IP55 dust and water resistance, they are perfect for outdoors and workouts. As for the battery life, the OnePlus Buds Z2 are rated for 5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge and can be extended to up to w8 hours. You also get fast charging support, with a quick 10-minute charge offering 5 hours of playtime. Other highlights of the earbuds include a low-latency mode for gaming, Bluetooth 5.2. Fast Pair support, and Dolby Atmos support.