The OnePlus Buds Z2 are at its lowest price ever for Amazon Prime Day

There are a lot of choices when it comes to wireless headphones, earphones, earbuds, and headsets. The sheer number of audio options is mind boggling but the good thing is there is no longer a barrier for entry, and it seems like there is something for everyone. That brings us to OnePlus Buds Z2, a wireless set of earbuds that offers a generally good experience, but doesn’t quite live up to its price. Thankfully, the they have received a hefty discount for Amazon Prime Day, knocking $40 off the original retail price of $99.

So, the first thing that you probably want to know is how good are the OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds really? You’re in luck, as our own Adam Conway reviewed the OnePlus Buds Z2 not so long ago. Well, he was generally positive about the experience, with his main complaint being that the price was just too high. Beyond that, the product offered solid active noise cancelling, good in-ear comfort, decent audio quality, and intuitive gesture control. Thanks to the newly discounted price, at least one of the main points above has been addressed.

Now, if you want something better but in the same space, you can opt for the OnePlus Buds Pro. Don’t let the “Pro” moniker scare you away, as the price of the OnePlus Buds Pro has also been reduced during Amazon’s Prime Day. The reduced price comes in at $90, which is $60 off its retail price. Paying a little more does get you better quality, as we praised the earbuds in our review, with the only drawback being that the software needed a bit more work. As mentioned before, there are a lot of different options to choose from, so don’t be shy and check out our extensive list of Amazon Prime Day deals that have curated by the kind team at XDA.