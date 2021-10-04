OnePlus Buds Z2 revealed in new renders alongside detailed specs

Early last month, we got our first look at OnePlus’ next pair of TWS earphones — the OnePlus Buds Z2. The leak included high-quality renders of the earphones, which showcased its design, and a couple of specifications. While OnePlus is yet to share any official information about the earbuds, detailed specifications and additional renders of the earbuds have now surfaced online.

The new renders (via GizNext) confirm the design we saw in the previous renders and give us our first look at the black colorway. As you can see in the attached images, the OnePlus Buds Z2 look a lot like the previous model, featuring cylindrical stems, smaller silicone ear tips, and a pill-shaped case. The report also reveals that the earbuds will measure 33 x 22.44 x 21.8mm, while the charging case will measure 73.15 x 36.80 x 29.70mm.

In addition, the report highlights some of the key specifications of the OnePlus Buds Z2. It states that the earbuds will offer IP55 water and dust resistance, the case will offer IPX4 water resistance, the earbuds will support Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Furthermore, the OnePlus Buds Z2 will support the AAC and SBC codecs, feature an 11mm driver in each earbud, and three microphones with noise reduction and an anti-wind noise design.

As far as the battery life is concerned, the OnePlus Buds Z2 will feature 40mAh batteries in each earbud for up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge with noise reduction turned off. With noise reduction, the earbuds will last up to 5 hours on a single charge. The charging case will include a 520mAh battery, which will increase the total playback time to 38 hours without noise reduction and 27 hours with noise reduction. Although the earbuds won’t offer wireless charging support, users will be able to charge them up to full in 90 minutes. The leak also mentions that the OnePlus Buds Z2 will support three touch inputs — single tap, double tap, and triple tap — to control music playback.

In case you can’t encrypt this: Buds Z2

IP55

ANC

Bluetooth 5.2

7H Buds

38H Buds + Case

10Min Charging = 5H listening

Colors: Black, White And the most important thing:

Cheeeeeaaaap 💸🤑 Pretty much the Buds Pro for less 💵 https://t.co/iuKxQXpVMj — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) September 29, 2021

While we can’t comment on the credibility of the leak from GizNext, as it doesn’t specify any reliable source, noted leaker Max Jambor has corroborated most of the details mentioned above. In a recent tweet, Jambor confirmed that the OnePlus Buds Z2 will offer IP55 dust and water resistance, ANC support, Bluetooth 5.2, up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge, and up to 38 hours of playback with the case. The tweet further adds that the earbuds will offer fast charging support, with a 10-minute charge adding 5 hours of listening time.