This is the OnePlus Buds Z2, an upcoming pair of affordable wireless earbuds

OnePlus hopped on the true wireless earbuds bandwagon last year with the launch of the OnePlus Buds. The company then went on to launch the OnePlus Buds Z, which offered longer battery life, fast charging support, and better water resistance for a much lower price. It looks like OnePlus is gearing up to launch a direct successor to the Buds Z, or a more affordable version of the Buds Pro, and a new leak has shed more light on the upcoming product called the OnePlus Buds Z2.

91Mobiles and OnLeaks have released high-quality renders of the OnePlus Buds Z2, giving us our first look at OnePlus’s upcoming earbuds. The renders are based on real-life images, and we’re told they represent the final design. As you can see in the images attached below, the OnePlus Buds Z2 looks quite similar to last year’s model, featuring cylindrical stems and a shiny, flat back panel.

We can also see that the OnePlus Buds Z2 have smaller silicone ear tips, so they should be more comfortable to wear for longer periods. In addition, the OnePlus Buds Z2 also seem to have a wear-detection sensor, which was missing from the Buds Z. The earbuds come in a pill-shaped charging case identical to that of their predecessor. The case has a USB Type-C port and a green LED.

Technical specifications of the OnePlus Buds Z2 remain unknown for now. However, an earlier leak from reliable tipster Max Jambor suggested that OnePlus was working on a pair of affordable earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation. It’s possible the product Max J. was referring to is the same OnePlus Buds Z2 in this leak, though we don’t know for sure.

As for the launch date, 91Mobiles believes OnePlus will launch the new earbuds sometime in October. This is in line with the launch timeframe of last year’s Buds Z. The rumored OnePlus 9R T, meanwhile, is also expected to launch in October, so it’s possible the OnePlus Buds Z2 will arrive alongside it.