OnePlus rolls out bug fix updates for the OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus 9R

Over the last few weeks, OnePlus has released the May 2022 security patches for several devices. Sadly, the OTA update for some of these devices has introduced some unwanted bugs. To address the known issues, OnePlus is now rolling out fresh updates for the OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 8T, and the OnePlus 9R.

According to recent posts on the OnePlus Community Forums, OxygenOS C.21 is now rolling out to the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus 9R. As mentioned previously, the update includes bug fixes and some system stability improvements. While you would expect OnePlus to take this opportunity to update the devices to the June 2022 security patches, that’s sadly not the case. The latest firmware release is still on the May 2022 patch level. Check out the section below for the full changelog.

OxygenOS C.21 changelog:

System [Improved] system stability [Fixed] the issue that screen kept on abnormally in certain scenarios after locking [Fixed] the issue that some gesture operations worked abnormally after enabling the Quick launch

Camera [Fixed] the issue of crash when opening Ultra Steady in certain scenarios



OxygenOS C.21 has already started rolling out to users in India, and it should reach all OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus 9R users in the coming days. If you haven’t received it already, you can download the firmware files from the links provided below and flash it manually.

Download OxygenOS C.21 for the OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus 9R

At the moment, we have access to download links for the incremental update packages from OxygenOS C.17. We’ll update this post with download links to the full OTA package as soon as it becomes available.

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd and XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!

Source: OnePlus Community Forums (1,2,3)