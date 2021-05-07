OnePlus made a cross-platform clipboard sync tool you can try right now

OnePlus has announced a brand new app for Android called Clipt that makes it easy to send text, photos, and files between devices. The app also supports a clipboard feature so you can copy something on one device and past it on another.

Clipt was developed by OnePlus’ new OneLab team, which was created in an effort to push the experimental envelop within the company.

“The app and Chrome extension creates a link between your devices to seamlessly connect your clipboard,” OnePlus said. “Once installed you can copy on one device and paste on another or use it to send files back and forth easily, connected to as many devices as you’d like.”

OnePlus said it developed Clipt after realizing just how difficult it is to send files and copied text from one device to another. The new app aims to take friction out of the equation, and instead create a seamless experience that just work.

According to OnePlus, Clipt uses your own Google Drive to transfer the data, “and we only transfer a way to identify that data and tell the other devices so it’s safe and secure.”

“In the permissions, you’ll see we request the read and write of your Google storage, but Clipt can only download the files it creates as it’s siloed,” OnePlus said. “In the app or extension we keep the last 10 items available to you, but after that it auto deletes so it won’t fill up your storage.”

Google previously rolled out a feature for Android called Nearby Share that makes it simple to share files, link, and more. But it lacks a clipboard feature, and Google’s feature also doesn’t work with computers (unless you own a Chromebook). OnePlus actually recently ditched its File Share feature in favor of Nearby Share, but apparently the company still wanted something a bit more powerful.