OnePlus confirms the OnePlus 9 will come with a charger

OnePlus is all set to unveil its upcoming OnePlus 9 series later this month and although it would appear there’s nothing left to the imagination anymore at this point, new details keep pouring in. The latest update comes from OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau, who has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series will ship with a charger in the box.

In a recent comment on the OnePlus Community forums, Lau revealed that the OnePlus 9 series will not be following the footsteps of its competitors and will ship with a charger inside the box. “Don’t worry about it. We have the charger inside the box”, said Pete while responding to a OnePlus forum member’s concern about whether the company will too join the latest trend of ditching the in-box charger. Although rumors so far have unanimously claimed that the OnePlus 9 series would come with a charger inside the box, an official confirmation from the company itself is always nice.

This is newsworthy since Apple and Samsung both no longer offer a charger in the box for their respective flagships. Xiaomi also doesn’t offer a charger in the box of the Chinese Mi 11 but does offer a charger with European models.

As for what we’re expecting from OnePlus at its launch event, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will most certainly be there and we might also see a third device in the form of the OnePlus 9R. The standard OnePlus 9 is expected to feature a flat 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, two 48MP cameras along with a third unspecified sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W fast charging support.

The OnePlus 9 Pro, on the other hand, is rumored to feature a curved 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and a 120Hz screen refresh rate. On the inside, it’s expected to feature the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, but supposedly with more RAM and storage. Additionally, OnePlus has also partnered up with Swedish camera legend Hasselblad to optimize the camera system of the OnePlus 9 series, in the hope to finally bring the camera performance in-line with other flagships.

Not much is known about the rumored OnePlus 9R but it’s believed to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset and is expected to be the cheapest of the trio. With the official launch taking place on March 23, we will not have to wait too long to find out more about the new lineup.

Featured image: OnePlus Warp Charge 30 charger