OnePlus Nord N200 5G $170 $240 Save $70 The OnePlus Nord N200 5G is one of the best budget phones you can buy from the brand in the US. It offers a good set of internals at a bargain. $170 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy $170 at OnePlus

In addition to its OnePlus 11 promotion and sales on its other handsets, the firm has also started let loose and unveiled a new set of deals for its Nord N200 and OnePlus 10T.

The N200 is a device that features everything you need, without providing much excess. It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 processor that's paired with 4GB RAM, and features 64GB of internal storage. If you need more storage space, the smartphone has a microSD slot, allowing expansion up to 256GB.

It also has a large 6.49 inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, large 5,000mAh battery for all day use, and can charge up relatively quickly thanks to its support for 18W wired charging. When it comes to the rear cameras, you're going to ge three of them, with a 13MP main sensor, 2MP monochrome lens, and 2MP macro. The Nord N200 is now priced at just $170 for a limited time.

As for the OnePlus 10T, the firm isn't discounting the handset, but it is offering trade in credit that can be worth up to $100, along with a free protective case, and you can get yourself a new OnePlus backpack for a discounted price of $9.99. While not the most exciting deal for the handset, it's still a good promotion that offers something a little different. On the flip side, if you're looking to get yourself a relatively good handset for a low price, the N200 is sure to satisfy, and can now be purchased from the OnePlus website, and other retailers.