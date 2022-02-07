OnePlus 9 Pro and Nord N200 return to lowest-ever prices today

The OnePlus 10 series is just around the corner, which means OnePlus has some old inventory it likely wants to clear out before the new phones arrive. The company discounted the OnePlus 9 series and the Nord N200 last month at decent prices, but now the OnePlus 9 Pro and Nord N200 have dropped even lower, returning to the lowest-recorded prices for both phones.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is currently on sale for $799.00 on the OnePlus Store, and $799.99 on Amazon, which matches the previous all-time low we saw in October and November of last year. The phone has a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, OxygenOS, an in-display fingerprint scanner, 65W wired fast charging support, 50W wireless charging, and four rear cameras. There’s no headphone jack, though.

OnePlus has also dropped the price on the carrier-unlocked Nord N200, which is now available for $209.99 from the OnePlus Store and $209.00 at Amazon. That phone has a Snapdragon 480 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (with a microSD card slot), a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5000mAh battery, and 18W wired fast charging.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro received their OxygenOS 12/Android 12 updates near the end of last year, which were initially buggy, but additional updates since then have fixed some of the issues. The January 2022 security patch arrived near the end of January, which has even more bug fixes for OxygenOS. OnPlus hasn’t rolled out Android 12 to the Nord N200, but once it does, that will be the phone’s last major upgrade.

OnePlus also has the base model OnePlus 9 on sale for $599, but the OnePlus 9 has been at that price since January of this year, so that discount isn’t too exciting. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10 Pro is close to release — be sure to check out our OnePlus 10 Pro camera review and first impressions roundup if you haven’t done so already.