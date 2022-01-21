Get the OnePlus 9 series or Nord N200 on sale today

The OnePlus 10 series is just around the corner, which means OnePlus is attempting to clear out old inventory with sales. Now the company is dropping the prices on three of its devices from 2021: the OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus Nord N200. Best of all, the sale is live at multiple stores, not just OnePlus’ own website.

First up is the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is currently on sale for $849 — not the best price we’ve seen for that phone, but still a discount from the original MSRP. The OnePlus 9 Pro has a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, OxygenOS, an in-display fingerprint scanner, 65W wired fast charging support, 50W wireless charging, and four rear cameras. There’s no headphone jack, though.

The cheaper OnePlus 9 is also on sale for $599, which matches the previous all-time low from November. The OnePlus 9 is equipped with a Snapdragon 888, a 120Hz 6.5-inch screen, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (with no microSD card slot), a USB Type-C port, stereo speakers, the same 65W wired fast charging, and no headphone jack. However, the wireless charging maxes out at 15W, unlike the 50W wireless charging on the 9 Pro.

The last phone on sale is the OnePlus Nord N200, which was free on T-Mobile shortly after it was released, but the unlocked model has usually stuck to the original price of $239.99. Now you can get the carrier-unlocked model for $209.99 at multiple retailers, which has a Snapdragon 480 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (with a microSD card slot), a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5000mAh battery, and 18W wired fast charging.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro received their OxygenOS 12/Android 12 updates near the end of last year, which were initially buggy, but additional updates since then have fixed some of the issues. The January 2022 security patch also just started rolling out, which has even more bug fixes for OxygenOS. OnPlus hasn’t rolled out Android 12 to the Nord N200, but once it does, that will be the phone’s last major upgrade.

OnePlus says all three sales will end after January 22.