The OnePlus Nord N300 is a follow-up to one of the best budget smartphones that was released last year and will come in priced at $228.

About a week ago, OnePlus teased its upcoming handset, the Nord N300, revealing some of its specifications like its 90Hz display and 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. Now, the firm has revealed the handset in full, giving us our first look and all the important details.

The Nord N300 offers a sleek and modern design and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor paired with 4GB RAM. As far as storage goes, the phone will have 64GB of internal storage with expansion up to 1TB. The handset will have a 6.56-inch 90Hz HD+ display and 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. Furthermore, it will have a 48MP main camera, and a 2MP depth camera on the rear.

The camera will utilize the firm's Nightscape mode and will also use electronic image stabilization (EIS) to provide excellent quality images even in low light scenarios. Best of all, this phone should provide excellent battery life since it packs a 5,000mAh battery. Of course, you'll be able to take advantage of high speed cellular service thanks to its 5G compatibility.

Robin Liu, who is the CEO of OnePlus North America stated:

“This device showcases our commitment to empowering our community with devices that offer incredible utility – all at an affordable price point. These days, consumers are focused on what brings them the best value, and delivering on that is incredibly important for OnePlus.”

At a starting price of $228, the Nord N300 is definitely an affordable option. If you're looking for an inexpensive Android smartphone, this one will be the one to keep an eye out for. The Nord N300 will be available from U.S. cellular providers T-Mobile and Metro starting on November 3. The previous model, the Nord N200, was one of the best options last year in the budget phone category, offering the best specifications and features. So hopefully there is a lot to look forward to with its successor.