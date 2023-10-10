Amazon Prime Big Deal Day is here, with huge discounts across the board. If you're looking for sales on mobile devices and accessories, you've come to the right place. While top brands like Samsung and Google are seeing deals across their product lines, you can look to slightly smaller brands like OnePlus, too. OnePlus is knocking up to 44% off various devices from Oct. 11-12, so you'll have to act fast.

OnePlus Pad $400 $480 Save $80 The OnePlus Pad is one of our favorite Android tablets, with power, grace, and tons of utility thanks to OxygenOS. For Prime Day, save $80 off this fantastic slate. $400 at Amazon

One of our favorite deals is for the OnePlus Pad, which is $80 off during the shopping event. That's 17% off the usual price, making it even more affordable. This is one of our favorite Android tablets, not just because of the 11.61-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate and a 7:5 aspect ratio to make it feel spacious. It also has a Dimensity 9000 chipset that runs anything you want to throw at it while sipping battery life. It's the clean, crisp styling of the aluminum body, which has a pleasing green color and concentric circles to add a bit of style.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 $100 $180 Save $80 OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are a whopping 44% off for Prime Big Deal Days, so you can get long battery life, capable active noise cancelation, and rich sound for a very small price. $100 at Amazon

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard for the OnePlus Pad $100 $150 Save $50 The OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard is the perfect pairing for the OnePlus Pad to turn it into a mean, green, productivity machine. Grab one for $50 off during Prime Day. $100 at Amazon

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Wireless Magnetic Stylus Pen for OnePlus Pad $70 $100 Save $30 The OnePlus Wireless Magnetic Stylus Pen for the OnePlus Pad enables new ways to create on the tablet, with 2ms of latency that makes it almost feel like writing on paper. It's 30% off for Prime Day. $70 at Amazon

There's also a host of accessories that can be paired perfectly with the OnePlus Pad, like the Magnetic Keyboard, which is 33% off and doubles up as a case to keep the tablet safe, or 30% off the Wireless Magnetic Stylus, which enables handwriting, sketching, and other productivity tasks on the Pad. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is also deeply discounted this week at $80 off the usual price. Oh, and everything except the Stylus Pen is in the same shade of green as the Pad, so it'll all match.

OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G (16GB + 256GB) $650 $800 Save $150 The OnePlus 11 5G is one of our favorite budget-friendly cell phones, with flagship power, looks, and cameras at a lower price. It's even lower for Prime Day at $150 off. $650 at Amazon

If you're looking for something a bit smaller than a tablet, the OnePlus 11 in its 16GB + 256GB configuration is $150 off for Prime Big Deal Days. That's 19% off the usual $800 MSRP, making our favorite budget flagship even more enticing. The 6.7-inch AMOLED screen supports Dolby Vision HDR, and it's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the fastest chip you can find on Android devices. That's flagship power and performance for mid-range cost. You also get Hasselblad know-how in the great triple camera system, 5,000mAh of battery capacity with 80W SuperVOOC charging, and a rounded, stylish design that will last the test of time.