OnePlus Digital WellPaper app offers new look, adds three new wallpapers

Last year, OnePlus announced through its innovation hub, OneLab, the release of a new digital wellbeing app for Android smartphones. What made the Digital WellPaper app unique was that it made Android users subtly aware of their activities like screen time and smartphone usage by creatively displaying it as an element on an organic live wallpaper. It looks like OnePlus is doubling down on its digital wellbeing app, delivering an update for 2022.

OnePlus doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel with Digital WellPaper, keeping its app focused. But it does give its app a new coat of paint with a brand new look. The app will also add three new wallpapers: Botanical Garden, Cosmos, and Donut Shop. You can see how these new wallpaper will look in the image above.

Along with new and visually appealing ways to check your usage statistics, the updated app will offer support for sideloaded apps. Users will be able to assign one of six different categories to a sideloaded app so that it can be tracked. Of course, if you don’t want to track an app’s activity, you will have the option of classifying the app in the “do not track” category. If you have data privacy concerns, OneLab has been mindful, localizing the data calculations to just your phone. However, the app does require an internet connection to understand “what the Google Play categories are of each individual app”.

Apparently, one of the more sought-after features from last year was the ability to tap an empty area on the Home Screen and get a global readout of the device’s total screen time usage. This was limited before but can now be accessed through any of the wallpapers. If this sounds interesting, you can download Digital Wellpaper from the Google Play Store or from the link down below.