OnePlus is doing surprisingly well in Europe

Over the years, OnePlus has shown unprecedented growth. From being an underground OEM selling phones with invites to being a larger-scale phone manufacturer with carrier contracts and worldwide availability, they’ve grown their brand and company a lot, even if they’re not quite a household name just yet. The company has diversified from just smartphones and has gotten into wearables and even TVs. But 2020 was a particularly good year for OnePlus, at least in Europe.

OnePlus doesn’t usually share sales figures with the public, but Tuomas Lampén, Head of Strategy at OnePlus Europe, shared some hard data regarding how well they’re doing across Europe in an interview with Android Authority. And according to him, OnePlus saw its sales grow by 388% in the EU during Q1 2021 compared to Q1 2020, as well as a 286% rise in revenue through that same period.

Lampén also added that the company doesn’t see the ongoing chip shortage affecting them negatively, at least in the European market right now. “We have extraordinary relationships with our partners,” Lampén said, also adding that “this allows us to do very good planning and forecasting of demand, which allows us to plan out a stable supply of devices into Europe.” This is not to say that the chip shortage won’t affect them at all: the approach most smartphone OEMs are taking to ensure supply meets demand is careful planning around the situation, and from what can be gathered from these words, this is likely what OnePlus is doing as well.

He also tapped upon a couple of other topics, such as availability of devices like the OnePlus 9R, their fitness OnePlus Band and the OnePlus TV lineup, where he pointed out that these devices don’t fit into OnePlus’ strategy in Europe right now, but not ruling out a possible release for these kinds of devices in the near or far future as OnePlus likes to “start small, listen to feedback from consumers, and then take that feedback to heart to help create a future strategy”.

Furthermore, when asked about pricing changes, Lampén added that they’re trying to stay as competitive as possible in the premium space, and that, for the low-end, it comes down to what makes sense without “compromising the OnePlus experience”. Their pricing has kept slowly creeping up with the OnePlus 9 Pro starting at $969 up from the $899 the OnePlus 8 Pro costed back in the day, but if this statement is to be believed, it might not increase much further from here, as it’s already trading bouts with the most premium Android and iOS devices in the U.S. in terms of pricing.