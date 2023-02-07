It wasn't enough that OnePlus announced the OnePlus 11, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus Pad. It had to take things a step further and also announced a new mechanical keyboard made with "Keychron technology." Although the name "OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro" doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, the product looks great, so let's explore.

This keyboard has been teased for quite some time, so it feels good to finally see it in full and get most of the details. The company will be working in collaboration with Keychron to bring this project to life, utilizing its switches to provide the best experience possible. If unfamiliar, Keychron produces its own line of mechanical keyboards and offers one of the best options out there. When it comes to the color palette of the OnePlus keyboard, it leans heavily into the brand's roots, utilizing colors like silver, white, and red.

When it comes to the details, you primarily get white and gray keycaps, with the Return and Esc key popping in a beautiful and bold red. As far as the feel, OnePlus states that its "Marble-mallow keycaps" should offer a "soft bounce" that provide "ultimate comfort." You also get a metallic-looking top case with a gray plate, with red and clear switches. The bottom case is made from aluminum and has unique tilt legs that can be used to make adjustments.

As far as ports go, you get a single USB-C port on the rear, along with a switch that can set the keyboard for wired or wireless use. Furthermore, there's another small toggle on the rear that can be used to set the keyboard to function with a Mac or PC. While all of this is nicely displayed, perhaps the most aesthetically pleasing part of the keyboard is the transparent rotary knob that sits in the upper right-hand corner of the keyboard.

This knob, as well as other elements on the keyboard, can be customized to control a number of things on the computer. As for pricing and availability, it looks like OnePlus wasn't quite ready to share that information today, but its website does list mass manufacturing starting in March / April. If you want to purchase one, you can head to the link below and sign up to get the latest information about the keyboard.

Source: OnePlus