OnePlus is having a new sale, dropping the prices on most of its smartphones, starting at just $190 for a limited time.

The OnePlus 11 launched this week in the United States, and it's a pretty good flagship-level smartphone that's relatively easy on the wallet, starting at $699. But if you're looking for some smartphones that have better value, the company is now also offering most of its smartphones at a lower price, with some of the deals knocking hundreds from retail prices. The best part of this promotion is that OnePlus has a handset priced for every budget, and they are all solid offerings.

OnePlus Nord N200

OnePlus Nord N200 5G OnePlus Nord N200 5G $190 $240 Save $50 The OnePlus Nord N200 5G is one of the best budget phones you can buy from the brand in the US. It offers a good set of internals at a bargain. $190 at Amazon $190 at Best Buy $190 at OnePlus

The Nord N200 is an absolute steal of a smartphone, especially when it's been discounted to the current price of $190. The N200 features a large 6.49-inch 90Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, 4GB RAM, and has 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a microSD slot for expansion up to 256GB and offers a triple camera setup on the rear spearheaded by a 13MP main sensor. The handset can provide all day battery life with its large 5,000mAh battery and can charge up in an instant with 18W wired charging speeds.

OnePlus Nord N20

OnePlus Nord N20 OnePlus Nord N20 5G $250 $300 Save $50 The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is a good successor to the Nord N10 that looks great both on paper as well as in real life. $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy $250 at OnePlus

The Nord N20 is a sleek looking handset with a simple yet modern design. The device features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 6GBR AM and 128GB of internal storage. Those needing a bit more storage space will be happy to know that expansion is possible through the device's microSD slot, which is capable of accepting up to 512GB. You get a triple camera setup on the rear with its main shooter being a 64MP sensor, and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. The Nord N20 should provide all day battery life for most users and the phone can top up extremely fast with support for 33W wired charging.

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10T OnePlus 10T 5G $500 $650 Save $150 The OnePlus 10T 5G, just like the OnePlus 10 Pro, is available to purchase in only two colors -- Jade Green and Moonstone Black. $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy $500 at OnePlus

The OnePlus 10T is an impressive device, offering incredible performance with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. In addition, it has 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If you're someone that likes to put their phones through its paces, whether its gaming or other activities, you'll be happy to know that the 10T features a customized cooling system, which will keep the phone cool during intense use. On the rear, you'll get a triple camera setup with the main sensor coming in at 50MP and you'll get all day use out of the phone thanks to its 4,800mAh battery.

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro $590 $800 Save $210 The OnePlus 10 Pro is a fantastic handset featuring a powerful processor, a great camera, and a sleek design. $590 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy $599 at OnePlus

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that is paired with 8GB RAM and has 128GB of internal storage. The device has a three camera setup on the rear that features a powerful 48MP main sensor that was co-developed with Hasselblad. In addition, you'll get impressive charging speeds whether its wired or wireless, and the 5,000mAh battery should be able to provide most users with all day battery life.

As you can see from the list above, OnePlus has quite a lineup, whether you're looking for something more basic, or a smartphone that has a wonderful camera system, all of them are currently at great prices for a limited time. If you're eager to pick one up, be sure to do so during the promotional period.