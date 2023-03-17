OnePlus had some exciting announcements last month, not only sharing details about its latest handset, the OnePlus 11, but also delivering new wireless earbuds and a tablet. If you weren't looking for the latest and greatest from OnePlus, you can always take advantage of some of the excellent deals the company is now offering on some of its previous models. For a limited time, the company has new promotions on its OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus N20, Nord Buds, and the Buds Z2.

OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro $549 $799 Save $250 The OnePlus 10 Pro is a powerful device with a sleek design. Furthermore, it's now on sale for a limited time, knocking $250 off its retail price. $550 at Amazon $550 at Best Buy $549 at OnePlus

The OnePlus 10 Pro features Qualcomm's Snadragon 8 Gen 1 with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Furthermore, the smartphones has a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display that have a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. In addition, it has a triple camera setup, with a 48MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto. While you can go with any of the merchants, OnePlus is offering a special promotion that will grant up to a $100 trade in bonus.

OnePlus N20 5G $249 $299 Save $50 The OnePlus N20 5G offers excellent design and value, delivering a 5G smartphone that costs just $249. $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy $249 at OnePlus

The OnePlus N20 features a beautiful 6.43-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. In addition, you're getting a powerful 64MP main camera, an ultrawide, plus a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. Also, you can expect all day use thanks to the battery that comes in at 4,500mAh. Furthermore, it can be charged up quickly thanks to support for 33W wired charging.

OnePlus Nord Buds $29 $39 Save $10 The OnePlus Nord Buds offer premium sound for not a lot of money. The price gets even better with a deal that knocks $10 off. $29 at OnePlus

While the Nord Buds are a basic set of wireless earbuds, they still offer a lot of features. You get incredible sound thanks to the 12.4mm drivers, an IP55 rating for water and sweat resistance, and you can listen to hours on a single charge. Although the standard $39 price is not bad, the newly discounted price of $29 is even better.

OnePlus Buds Z2 OnePlus Buds Z2 $60 $80 Save $20 The OnePlus Buds Z2 is an excellent choice for wireless earbuds, offering excellent sound, active noise canceling and more. $60 at OnePlus

The OneBuds Z2 offer robust sound with 11mm drivers and support for Dolby Atmos, a triple microphone setup for crystal clear voice calls, an IP55 rating for water and sweat resistance, and perhaps most important, active noise cancellation up to 40dB. Furthermore, the earbuds also come with flash charge technology that will allow up to five hours of use on a 10-minute charge. Right now, you can grab these for $20 off for a limited time.