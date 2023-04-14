Following in Oppo's footsteps, OnePlus is gearing up to jump on the foldable phone bandwagon. It's reportedly working on two foldable devices that could launch sometime later this year, and we can't wait to see what the company has in store. Although OnePlus hasn't shared any details about its upcoming foldables, it has confirmed the existence of at least one flagship device with a foldable display. We've also seen several leaks about another, more compact foldable phone. If you're excited for what's to come, read on to learn all the details we have on OnePlus' flagship foldable so far.

OnePlus officially teased its upcoming foldable earlier this year at its OnePlus 11 launch event. The company played a short teaser towards the end of the event, giving us a glimpse of the hinge mechanism. The teaser also revealed that the device would arrive in the third quarter of 2023, but OnePlus did not include this information in the clip that it shared through its social media channels.

Although OnePlus didn't mention the foldable phone at the event or in the teaser, the company finally shed some light on the device when showcasing the OnePlus 11 Concept at MWC 2023. During the trade show, Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, said:

Our first foldable phone will have the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience. It must be a flagship phone that doesn't settle because of its folding form, in terms of industrial design, mechanical technology, and other aspects. We want to launch a device that aims to be at the pinnacle experience of today’s foldable market.

Liu added that the company's first foldable would arrive in the second half of this year but didn't share a definite release timeline. However, based on the teaser shown at the Cloud 11 launch event, it's safe to assume that foldable will hit the shelves by September this year.

Unlike the Find N2, which is limited to the Chinese market, OnePlus will likely release the foldable in all international markets. Since the company has solidified its presence in the U.S. over the last few years, we expect the OnePlus V Fold to make its way stateside. OnePlus will most likely launch the phone in the U.K., Europe, India, and a few other markets as well.

Will it be called the OnePlus Fold or the OnePlus V Fold?

Since we're still quite a few months away from the official launch, it's difficult to say what OnePlus will end up calling its foldable phone. However, a trademark listing on the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) suggests that the device could launch as the OnePlus V Fold. Leaker Mukul Sharma first spotted the listing on Twitter, and it's still live on CNIPA's website.

Via 9to5Google

Along with the OnePlus V Fold, the company is working on a second, more compact foldable that will sport a flip phone form factor like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Oppo Find N2 Flip. Although not much is known about this device at the moment, the aforementioned trademark listing states that it could launch as the OnePlus V Flip.

OnePlus V Fold: Pricing

It's too early to say what price point OnePlus plans to target with its flagship foldable, but it'll certainly be much more expensive than the OnePlus 11, which was targeting a midrange market anyway. Some speculate that the OnePlus V Fold could cost about the same as Oppo's second-gen foldable, the Find N2, which retails for CNY 7,999 (~$1,150). That's because OnePlus has a history of repurposing Oppo's smartphones with minor design and hardware changes, but the company might take a different approach this time around if recent leaks are to be believed.

According to noted leaker Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus V Fold could have less in common with the Find N2, with a large foldable screen with a 2K resolution, which is a bit more premium than the 1792x1920 panel on Oppo's flagship foldable. As a result, the OnePlus V Fold could be a bit more expensive. But we don't expect the phone to be in the same price range as the Galaxy Z Fold 4, so it could cost between $1,200 and $1,800.

OnePlus V Fold: Design and specifications

Although the OnePlus V Fold could bring some improvements over the Oppo Find N2, it will likely follow the same design language. Therefore, we expect it to be more compact than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The device might also feature the same hinge mechanism as the Find N2. OnePlus' CEO and co-founder Pete Lau has previously shared a cryptic tweet showcasing a hinge that resembles the one in Oppo's foldable.

OnePlus has remained tight-lipped about the hardware specifications, but it's safe to assume that the OnePlus V Fold will pack Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Like the Find N2, the device could come with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB of storage, and a substantial battery with fast charging capabilities. As mentioned earlier, the device could feature a 2K foldable display with a larger footprint than the one on the Find N2.

2 Images

Close

In the camera department, the OnePlus V Fold could feature a triple-camera setup like the Find N2 and two selfie shooters. The camera hardware could benefit from OnePlus' ongoing Hasselblad partnership as well. But this is all speculative at this point as we don't have any confirmation from the company or access to any leaked information. We'll update this post with relevant details as soon as we learn more.

OnePlus V Fold: Software

While we don't know much about the OnePlus V Fold's hardware, we're almost certain it'll run a nearly identical version of the software found on the Find N2. Since OnePlus has merged its OxygenOS codebase with Oppo's ColorOS and OxygenOS 13 is a carbon copy of ColorOS 13, the software experience will likely be the same.

So you can expect to see a host of new multitasking gestures to quickly perform tasks like opening split-screen view and launching apps. Since the device is expected to arrive by September, OnePlus could ship it with Android 14. However, we can't be sure of that at the moment.

Final thoughts

That sums up all the leaks and teasers we have on the OnePlus V Fold so far. Based on the little information we have about the device, we can safely say it'll be among the best foldables this year. Now all we can do is wait for more details to surface in the months leading up to the launch to see how OnePlus manages to differentiate its flagship foldable from competitors.