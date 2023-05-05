The Chinese and European markets have plenty of options when it comes to innovative foldable phones. Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, and Motorola have all established a solid foldable presence in those regions. In North America, however, Samsung is the only major player.

We've collected a list of the best foldables to come out so far. But 2023 will be a big year for foldable enthusiasts in North America, with Google’s long-anticipated Pixel Fold around the corner. We're also expecting Samsung to deliver its new Galaxy Z foldables later this year, and now OnePlus is getting in on the action.

OnePlus had already made the official announcement at this year’s MWC 2023. And the rumor mill has now come up with a timeline for the upcoming OnePlus foldable.

At the February 2023 event, OnePlus teased a banner featuring a folding device and a promised launch in Q3. Many suggested a September release. But according to a credible phone leaker, OnePlus is readying to unveil their first foldable much sooner.

Max Jambor of AllAboutSamsung, tweeted that the OnePlus foldable is coming in August. Beyond the Q3 release date, however, it’s all speculation.

Reports have suggested that the foldable could feature either the folding or flipping form factor. There's also a chance we could see two separate devices, as possible names have also been floated: OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus V Flip.

OnePlus’ sibling brand Oppo has already rolled out two generations of folding devices — the Find N, Find N2, and Find N2 Flip. The official channels have yet to confirm it, but OnePlus will likely take pages from the Oppo playbook.

Per the rumors, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip could be at the heart of the folding OnePlus. Some reports point to a sharp 2K display to match Galaxy Z Fold 5's. OnePlus’ international version of the Android UI should power the device.

The OnePlus foldable will be facing tough competition from Google and Samsung this year. And if the rumors of the August launch pan out, OnePlus will naturally be taking on Samsung's foldables, which supposedly launch around the same time, offering fans of folding phones in North America even more choices.