OnePlus is finally launching its foldable handset sometime in the latter part of 2023 But will it be enough to dethrone the Galaxy Z Fold 4?

OnePlus really didn't have too much new to share at Mobile World Congress, with just an announcement sharing details about its OnePlus 11 Concept handset featuring advanced cooling technology. But, out of the blue, the company did have one surprise announcement, sharing that it will launch its first foldable smartphone sometime later in the year. This could be an important launch for OnePlus, because it means there could be a good chance that the foldable handset might find its way to the United States. Currently, Samsung and its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have virtually no competition in the US, but could the OnePlus foldable be the handset that finally takes the crown from Samsung?

Kinder Liu, who is the President and COO of OnePlus stated:

Our first foldable phone will have the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience. It must be a flagship phone that doesn't settle because of its folding form, in terms of industrial design, mechanical technology, and other aspects. We want to launch a device that aims to be at the pinnacle experience of today’s foldable market.

Now, these type of statements are the kinds you'd expect if any serious company was launching a flagship product. But, it really doesn't tell us much about what's to come. But like it other products, you can expect the company to roll out an elaborate marketing campaign as the time gets closer to launch. As far as what to expect, some have stated that OnePlus handset will most likely take shape of the Oppo Find N2 that was released late last year in China.

If unfamiliar, the two companies have shared ties for quite some time, only making it more open and official in more recent years. As far as what we'd like to see? Perhaps a smartphone that can for the most part, go toe to toe with most foldable smartphones out there but make the right scarifies to cut down its price way beyond what its competitors offer. Naturally, we'll just have to wait and see.