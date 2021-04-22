OnePlus has launched gaming triggers for enhancing your smartphone’s gaming experience

While it’s possible to play first-person shooters like Call of Duty: Mobile and battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG using your phone’s display, there’s a lot of benefits to actually using physical buttons instead of virtual ones on your touch screen. They can allow you to react faster, move more easily, and overall do things more quickly and efficiently when in-game. But what if I don’t want to carry around a controller everywhere I go? OnePlus thinks they have the solution: the new OnePlus Gaming Triggers are here.

The idea behind these triggers is nothing new, and also definitely nothing fancy. The triggers are mounted on the top of your phone when playing horizontally and touch a specific part of the display when pressed, and you can move buttons in-game to where the triggers are to press them using the triggers and enhance your gaming experience. If I want to set my left trigger to aim and my right trigger to shoot in Call of Duty: Mobile, for example, that is something I can do. It’s an old idea that has actually been a thing for a long time, and while it may seem rudimentary, it’s a really effective solution, and they actually serve the same function as many of the dedicated shoulder buttons on gaming phones.

OnePlus keeps catering more and more towards gamers, as it was shown with the recently launched OnePlus 9R. And while you can use these with your OnePlus 9R and any other OnePlus phone, the triggers are actually compatible with most smartphones running both iOS and Android. And for ₹1,099, they’re a cheap and nifty add-on to any smartphone, OnePlus or not, that can boost your performance and reaction times in shooting games and e-sports titles, and as it uses capacitive conduction, it doesn’t need Bluetooth or any other kind of extra hardware: you just need a phone with a touch screen.