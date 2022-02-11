OnePlus had an impressive year in the US thanks to OnePlus 9 series

After struggling to gain a foothold in the US market for years, OnePlus finally appears to be making some real progress in the states. Last year the Chinese smartphone brand saw substantial growth in the US on the back of the strong performance of the OnePlus 9 lineup.

According to IDC’s latest data, OnePlus recorded an impressive 286% year-over-year growth in the US last year. The highest growth was recorded in Q3 and Q4 2021, with sales up by 430% and 226%, respectively.

The report notes that this tremendous growth was made possible due to the great performance of the OnePlus 9 series in the premium segment and the affordable Nord N series. OnePlus says it sold 2.5 million Nord N devices in 2021. The wearables sales were also up 31% year-over-year.

“The OnePlus success story in 2021 can be credited to two key factors. The first being its new affordable Nord N series of devices which provides a premium user experience paired with 5G connectivity at sensible prices. The second being the launch of its flagship OnePlus 9 Series line which continues to grow the brand’s US market share YoY,” said Anthony Scarsella, research manager with IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker

The OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 were well received in the US, earning rave reviews from consumers and reviewers alike. The collaboration with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad allowed OnePlus to substantially improve its camera game on the OnePlus 9 series, which played a pivotal role in cementing OnePlus’ identity as a premium smartphone brand in the west. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord N200 did a great job in the entry-level segment, offering a solid hardware package and attracting design at just $200.

In related news, OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new Nord phone. Dubbed the OnePlus Nord CE 2, the phone will succeed the last year’s Nord CE. It’s set to launch on February 17 in India.