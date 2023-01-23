OnePlus has dropped the price of some of its best smartphones, making it the perfect time to buy a new device.

It looks like OnePlus has saved the best for last, offering some excellent deals on a number of its handsets in its lineup. For the last week of January, the company is taking up to $200 off its OnePlus 10 Pro, $100 off the OnePlus 10T, $50 off the OnePlus Nord N200, and $70 off the OnePlus Nord N20. These are some of the best OnePlus smartphones you can get when it comes to its lineup, so if you've been looking to buy a new smartphone, now is the perfect time to buy.

OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro $600 $800 Save $200 The OnePlus 10 Pro is an excellent smartphone that is now on sale for just $600. $600 at OnePlus

The OnePlus 10 Pro is an amazing handset that's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and features 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Furthermore, it packs a large 6.7-inch 1440p LTPO AMOLED display and a 50MP main camera that can record video up to 8K. This handset offers a premium feel, comes with an excellent design, and a display that works great in all conditions.

Official bumper case OnePlus 10T $550 $650 Save $100 The OnePlus 10T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and features a beautiful display and powerful camera. $550 at OnePlus

The OnePlus 10T is one of the firm's most powerful handsets, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. In addition to its 6.7-inch AMOLED display, the phone also features a 50MP main camera. Beyond the specifications, the device offers amazing performance and great battery life, giving users the perfect balance.

OnePlus Nord N200 OnePlus Nord N200 $190 $240 Save $50 The OnePlus Nord N200 is now priced at just $190, knocking 20 percent off its retail price. $190 at OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord N200 is an extremely affordable smartphone featuring a 6.49-inch 90Hz LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, that is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This is one of the best budget smartphones available if you're someone in the United States. If you're looking for something that costs a little bit less, consider the OnePlus Nord N20 which is now just $230. If you're undecided, don't worry, as the sale will last from January 23 through January 31.